ASA to Host Online Town Hall on State Vehicle Inspections

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced that it will present a live broadcast of Carm Capriotto’s Town Hall Academy Live during its Annual Business Meeting & Conference May 2-4 in Orlando, Fla. Each Friday at noon EST, Capriotto hosts a live discussion on Facebook on different topic affecting shop owners.

The event, sponsored by Blue Collar Technologies, will feature a panel discussion on the importance of preserving state periodic motor vehicle inspections (PMVI). The panel will include Robert L. Redding Jr., ASA’s representative in Washington, D.C.; Joe Batista, vice president of sales and business development for Parsons Corp.; and Sybren van der Pohl, an ASE Master L1 technician and owner of Adolf Hoepfl & Son Garage in Houston.

Capriotto, host of the award-winning “Remarkable Results Radio” and producer of AutoInc. magazine’s popular podcast series, “AutoInc. Audio,” will moderate the discussion. Panelists are expected to present background on the history of PMVI programs and, citing studies, explain their value and effectiveness, as well as offer ways that states without programs can begin establishing their own. In addition, the panel will field questions from the live audience.

“ASA is excited to provide this Town Hall on vehicle safety inspections to the repair community,” said Redding. “We only have 15 state vehicle inspection programs in the United States. And with new vehicle technologies moving into the market, inspection and maintenance are critical pieces to assuring America’s highways are as safe as possible. ASA is committed to protecting state inspection programs and advocating that other states consider establishing programs.”

The Town Hall Academy Live event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 4, at the Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotel and Resort. Limited seating will be available. For those unable to attend the ASA Annual Meeting, you can view the Facebook live event by visiting http://bit.ly/thalive

“Blue Collar Technologies is excited to partner up with ASA and Remarkable Results Radio on such an important subject like PMVI,” said Pete Rudloff, owner of Blue Collar Technologies, which designs and builds the FlexCheck Auto digital inspection software suite. “The value of state-mandated PMVI is often hard to calculate, but I think it’s simple common sense that we need to save these programs to keep the roads safer.”