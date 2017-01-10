Body Shop Business
ASE Announces New Officers for 2017

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced the officers for its board of directors for 2017 and has elected two additions to its board of governors.

The new chair is Jeff Walker, owner, Walker’s Automotive Service in Pleasantville, N.J. Ted Hayes, owner, Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Lawrenceville, Ga., is vice chair; Tom Trisdale, general manager, customer quality services, Toyota Motor North America in Torrance, Calif., is treasurer; and Bobby Bassett, manager of training automotive aftermarket, North America, Gates Corp. in Ridgeland, Miss., is secretary. Mike Durkin, general director, retail dealer channel, GM Customer Care & Aftersales in Grand Blanc, Mich., serves as past chair.

Joining the ASE board of governors for 2017 are Paul Mathias, Western area technical training manager, Nissan, in Ontario, Calif., and Roger Mesiemore, director of service and collision operations, Hendrick Automotive Group in Charlotte, N.C.

“We welcome our new governors,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “The leadership of the ASE board is vital to ensuring that ASE keeps pace with our changing industry. We are grateful for the commitment of ASE’s all-volunteer board, and the ongoing support of ASE’s mission by the companies that encourage such talented people to work through ASE for the betterment of our entire industry. With the participation of such outstanding people, ASE will continue to improve the high-quality certification programs our automotive professionals rely on to demonstrate their knowledge and commitment to excellence.”

