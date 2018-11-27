Body Shop Business
News/ASE
ago

ASE Honors 52 Automotive Technicians at Annual Meeting

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Report: Distracted Driving Causes More Severe Crashes

Automotive Aftermarket E-tailing Channel Expected to Grow to $28B by 2020

ASE Honors 52 Automotive Technicians at Annual Meeting

CIC Reminds Industry About Upcoming Meeting

AASP/NJ Members Learn Marketing Strategies from B2B Automotive

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Suffers Total Loss After Fire

Original One Parts Adds Rear Suspension Axle Beams

VIDEO: Counterfeit Airbags, Presented by Honda

Steck Releases Retainer Clip Release Tool

FRONT ROW (L to R): Bill Cahill, Ronnie King, Chris Shepherd, Lew Walther, Tom Marty, Jimmy Brigance, Joey Och, Neal Krenzke, Brian LaCroix, Steve Martindale, Mark Verdi, Mark Lutz. 2nd ROW (L to R): Jon Keasler, Chris Beasley, Abraham Giles, Bret Lamoreaux,, Adrian Russ, Mario Corral, SrA Justin Vigil, Chris Bornemann, John Gengel, Scott Spanbauer, Shane Lally, Chet Wallace. 3rd ROW (L to R): Pat Erickson, Andrew Gibson, Jonathan Dawsey, Mike Creighton, Andrew Langello, Rob Warren, Devin Conne, John Schwartzmann, Mark Shankroff, Ryan Bretschneider, Tom Dagenais. 4th ROW (L to R): Aaron Burton, Gabe Gabrielle, Dave Rogers, Tim Ehrhart, Jon Cecil, Troy Herlyn, Benny Benzaia, Ken Winders, Kevan Short. TOP ROW (L to R): Matt Wolfe, Dan Nelson, Erik Craddock, Nick Wesner, Dave Harnak, John Hughes *Not pictured: Ed Cela, Clark Mason

Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 14, 2018, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel and Marina in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on the ASE certification tests. Forty-one companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, parts and service categories, along with awards for automotive instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years, and this year we honored 52 outstanding individuals from across the nation,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the talented individuals receiving these awards. The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by all our award winners is a testament to the high-quality of ASE-certified technicians and specialists. We are proud to have them as part of the ASE family.”

To see a complete list of winners, click here.

Show Full Article