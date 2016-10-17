Body Shop Business
Ask the Expert: Can a Repairer Be Responsible for Part Failure?

Barrett Smith

Barrett Smith,author

Barrett has authored numerous industry trade journal/magazine articles, including several cover stories for BodyShop Business. Having grown up in a family-owned collision repair business and owner/operator of two successful collision repair facilities; his ongoing efforts as industry speaker and repairer coach-consultant are geared toward educating professionals and consumers to achieve equally successful resolutions to automotive-related property damage issues. Such issues include proper and thorough repair, reasonable repair profitability for repairers as well as equitable claim settlements for both claimants and the responsible/paying parties. ADE offers numerous professional services nationwide.

Your question brings up some important issues that every shop owner/manager should be aware of.

Actually, a repairer can be held responsible for all facets of a repair just as any other professional may be responsible for their failure to meet their professional responsibilities and/or properly perform their duties to best safeguard their customers’ interests.

Using any parts that are not properly tested for proven performance may expose you and your company to substantial liability, just as a doctor or pharmacist who recommends or prescribes and/or dispenses potentially harmful and/or lethal medication or combinations of such.

Professional Duty

The repairer has a professional duty as well as a moral, ethical and legal duty to provide a level of service that does not place the customer in harm’s way. Repairers accept and assume a position of public trust in being professionals in a field of expertise of which the average consumer has little or no knowledge and/or experience.

A professional’s failure occurs due to one or more of the following three things:

  • Ignorance
  • Gross incompetence
  • Intentional misrepresentation

While none of the above are acceptable, under most state guidelines and statutes, “intentional misrepresentation” may be found to be fraud and/or deceptive business practices and be met with sanctions and punishment such as fines, revocation of one’s right and ability to conduct business in the state and even imprisonment. Should such activities end up with injury or loss of life, the repairer and their staff could also face civil lawsuits seeking financial damages for the victim’s injuries and/or loss of life by their surviving loved ones.

The Insurer Made Me Do It

While many repairers may believe that they have a defense in that they’re merely doing as they’re told by insurers, this is no viable argument or defense.

Repairers need to be aware that under most state guidelines, repairers do not work for the insurer, they work for their true customer, the vehicle owner or the owner’s designated representative. If the repairer and insurer have a DRP relationship, most if not all formal agreements for participating in such programs include a hold harmless agreement and/or liability waiver or indemnity clause excluding the insurer from any and all liabilities. Generally, this liability release is for any and all liability for personal injuries including death and property losses or damage in connection with any activity of the repairer, their employees, sublet vendors, etc. Such agreements also mandate that the participating repairer have sufficient liability coverage for any and all claims arising from repair-related issues.

One needs to be aware that should an issue arise, the insurer will take the position that they merely compensated the consumer [customer] for their loss in money and they don’t perform repairs, nor do they determine repair methodologies, including the ultimate labor operations, labor time for same and/or the selection of specific parts or materials. These activities are the responsibility of the repairer and authorized by the customer.

The insurer merely prepares an estimate of anticipated repair costs as to set aside financial reserves (monies) to cover the loss (as mandated by state and federal regulations governing insurers). The insurer will no doubt take the defensive position that should the repairer find that additional consideration was needed for a proper and thorough repair, all they [the repairer] had to do was advise the insurer and they [the insurer] would have promptly addressed and resolved the issues. After all, they write thousands of supplements a day all across the country (and would have no problem showing evidence of such). The insurer will no doubt take the position that all they want is a proper and thorough repair and a fair and reasonable price.

Summary

The repairer’s responsibilities to their customers is to provide a proper and thorough repair which restores their vehicle to its pre-loss condition in safety, appearance, function and value to the best of reasonable human ability and do so at a fair and reasonable price. The repairer should take into consideration all aspects of repair, including parts, materials and processes which will enable them to meet this level of repair. In situations where they may be precluded from doing so, they should advise their customer as to:

  • What is needed (to meet the level of repair as previously noted)
  • Why it is recommended
  • Why it cannot be completed (insufficient funds, not repairable, no longer available etc.)

The next responsibility for the repairer is to provide their customer any viable solutions that may be available to remedy the situation and seek direction from the customer. This may aid in limiting the repairer’s liabilities.

It’s important for the repairer to properly and adequately document each step and communication sent to and received from the insurer and the customer in an effort to avoid any miscommunications, misunderstandings, related delays and associated costs. Proper documentation will be there if and when you ever need it, and if you don’t collect it as it occurs and do need it one day, it will be impossible to recover and retrieve later.

  • Bill Fowler

    In my area and I assume others, some insurance companies, particularly Satan Farm, when directing the use of a used suspension component, include a half hour payment to the shop to “inspect” the used part they have located. This is not out of any sense of fairness or generosity, this is so they can dodge the liability bullet in the event of the subsequent failure of that part. After all, the shop is the collision repair expert, insurance companies only pay the bill. That is, if something they have demanded goes sideways.

    I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’m not a metallurgist, nor do I have X-ray vision, so I am not qualified to inspect the part to determine if it is safe. Be a “problem” shop and ask what lab they would like to send the part to for a competent assessment or direct the use of a new one, providing all documentation and communication to the real customer, the vehicle owner. You have to refuse to have the liability hung around your neck when you could be putting their safety in jeopardy. Let the insurance company explain why they are willing to, ignoring what “every other shop” would do.

    • Tommy Hufnagel

      What I miss most since retiring is being a problem shop

      • Bill Fowler

        I may be retired but I plan to continue to be a problem, only now it will be as an informed consumer. Shops that fight back against pressure from insurance companies are smeared in the eyes of consumers and labeled as greedy. When I fight back, I don’t stand to profit in any way. I just want the public to know that they don’t need insurance companies to protect them from shops, they need shops to protect them from insurance companies. Any shop that won’t do that is a shop to avoid.

        • 😉 “The Truth Will Set You Free”.

          This is why we at ADE love what we do! We get rewarded for telling the truth!

    • Bill and Barrett Right on the head of the nail. I told SF that the part had to be Stripped and Magnifluxed, then re bushed or re-bearinged and they refused to pay $250.00 for this service so we refused to install the part. You are liable for everything you do period. Your aftermarket radiator installation ends with a blown overheated engine you could be liable.

    • Amen Bill! Either accept it [liability] for a fee…or shift it to others.

  • mike kime

    Great article.
    I wish more estimators and owners would take the time to read this and learn who is really responsible.
    Maybe then they would realize that they are the problem and not the insurance companies who only take what we give them.
    Keep up the good work.

    • Thanks Mike, I would suggest that you do your part and print and share and e-mail out to others keeping in mind that just like a doctor, technicians may be standing next to the hospital or shop that is being sued for malfeasance and/or negligence.

      Nonfeasance is the failure to act where action is required, willfully or in neglect.
      Misfeasance is the willful inappropriate action or intentional incorrect action or advice. (this is when one does what they know to be misconduct…like using parts they know are untested and not-equivalent)
      Malfeasance is the willful and intentional action that injures a party.
      The word “malfeasance” is sometimes used as equivalent to malpractice by a medical practitioner.

      Thanks again!

      Barrett

  • MASTERMECH

    “Using any parts that are not properly tested for proven performance may expose you and your company to substantial liability”. As referenced from this article, I have yet in the civilian, equipment repair arena, ever seen any part come off the shelf with any form of “control usage/testing/tracking documentation attached. I have had years of experience in the NAVY with QA documents and material cert documents, That is a world of tracking and expense WE do not need to get into. Level 1 items are lock and controlled 24/7 until installed. I personally use quality NAME brand repair components backed by the maker and that is about the best we in the business are going to get. I have always taken the position that I can guarantee my work and the repair procedures we use. I cannot and will not place any warranty/guarantee on any repair part I use. IF say, a new bearing fails within the OE allotted time/condition period I will get it replaced at no cost or prorated as per OE guidelines. Most often the labor on a warranty replace is less as the rust/corrosion and broken fasteners was taken care of previous. I do install CFM material and failure/replacement of same, is a customer, vendor issue. The use of inshop video can be a life saver if the issues of proper repair procedures is ever in question. There is now a good amount of DP, MP equipment avail for moderate costs that shops can use for those “used” parts that often get presented. At NDT lab rates most customers do not push heavily on this issue.

    • Bill Fowler

      You are referring to new, NAME brand, off the shelf parts, which a shop has no reason to assume could be of questionable quality and you are right, any liability for part failure would fall to the manufacturer, unless the shop altered the part in some way. Concerns for collision repair shops are limited to used suspension parts and aftermarket parts, both of questionable quality, any “certifications” to OEM equivalence not withstanding.

      In the case of a used suspension part, it is of unknown origin, has been subjected to unknown circumstances when in use and more than likely came from a vehicle that had sustained collision damage. Picture for a moment being in the courtroom, being questioned by the plaintiff’s attorney about the part you installed that could have been the cause of a subsequent accident that resulted in death or serious injury. How do you go about defending yourself when the only answer you can come up with when questioned about the part is, “I don’t know”? Does that sound like due diligence?

      In the case of an aftermarket body part, you are in the courtroom again and the plaintiff’s attorney shows the jury a video of aftermarket parts being crash tested, proving without a doubt that the imitation part changed airbag timing, resulting in death or serious injury. What will your defense be? You knew this, or should have known this when you installed the part but you installed it anyway.

      In either case, where will the insurance company that demanded the use of the part be? Will they be at your table defending you or will they be at the prosecutor’s table, vilifying you as “the collision repair expert” that has conducted yourself in an appalling and irresponsible way? We all know the answer to that one, don’t we?

  • just a tech

    You get what you pay for ,including the parts you buy. Cheap, better ,best. Everyone know this trade is riddled with lawsuits. Stop trying to flip logic on it’s head.

    • Whatever happened to “Like Kind and Quality”?
      That’s what is promised in the policy and mandated by the states and it’s what consumers pay for in their policies or expect when they are the victim of another’s negligence. Why should they receive anything less and why should a repairer and the their technicians take on any unnecessary liabilities? They have enough doing things properly!

  • Bob Juniper

    Thanks Barrett. We went all OE close to three years ago and it takes care of most of the potential problems. Anything goes wrong and someone gets killed ,the repair shop will be blamed and will be in court with everyone else. Everyone else will be pointing at the shop. You can take it from there. All OEM cost me 1% on my 35% parts margin and the gain in productivity added six times that amount in productivity profitability. But I do have a unique business model that lets me get out of the box in several ways, that helps more than a little.

  • Darrow_for_the_Prosecution

    I’m reading theses posts as I am trying to get a grip on the relationships between all of the players in an insurance claim body repair. I have a vehicle (2005 F-150 Stepside Supercab) in the shop for a smashed right front end due to being hit by a 1998 Honda (other drivers fault). The hood is undamaged and only the plastic facia and metal lower bumper are damages along with a cut NEW Michelin tire and a damaged aluminum wheel. The controversy is in the area of the right front frame extension (provides attachment point for the steel bumper) The impact caused the rail to ‘roll” up approximately 1″ in a straight line force. No other damage is perceived and a frame point drop is inconclusive as to frame shift or damage. The repair shop wrote it up as frame damage necessitating the removal of frontal sheet metal, radiator, A/C coil, engine, and transmission to facilitate the cutting of the frame at the vertical cowl line and purchasing a new sub frame from Ford and welding it in place. This “recommended repair” was deemed derigurre by Ford Motor Company, the insurance company (1st party) ICAR (the repair sanctioning body of the collision industry) and the repair shop who claimed ‘partnership’ agreements with all parties except Ford. This repair was quoted as $10,525. The salvage value of the vehicle was pegged at $8400 in value. The insurance company wanted to total the truck.

    From the time that the estimate went to the insurance company an impenetrable and invoidable bureaucracy was created and established that would not permit ANY questioning of the collision repair shops repair methodology. The repair shop itself would not consider any other course of repair either. Even the vehicles’ fair market replacement value was unassailable save for invoking arbitration and or a court fight.

    My position is simple. Absent ANY evidence of frame damage behind the forward rail extension, the recommended repair by replacing the total front stub frame is excessive and unwarranted resulting is a serious waste of assets, specifically my truck. Washing the truck from the roles is just plain WASTEFUL…to the insurance company, the repair shop (they don’t get to make a repair on a vehicle total) and to me in that attempting to find a replacement vehicle in comparable condition (new engine, new tires, new brakes, immaculate body and TLC maintenance) will be almost impossible. Because of this fact I will have to throw another 5-7 thousand dollars on the pile in order to get the kind of life and dependability I was accustomed to 1 minute before the accident occurred.

    Are there any state laws or general practices in the industry that can intervene to check such bureaucratic momentum from wreaking havoc on a vehicles value once an error of judgement has gone forward. How does one argue the correctness or folly of a repair that is dictated by some repair tree found in a digitized version of a vehicle repair guideline? It is my firm belief (I have been in the automotive mechanical repair business for 50 years) that this vehicle can be correctly and honestly repaired for less then $4500, well below its’ calculated scrap value. All that is necessary is to repair the hard damage is to replace the front frail rail extension with one taken (cut) from a donor vehicle and welded back into place using the actual OEM methodology for securing the original frame rail extension, MIG welding around the peripheral.

