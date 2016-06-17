Body Shop Business
Ask the Expert: How to Get Insurers to Pay for Necessary Procedures and Parts

Barrett Smith

Barrett Smith,author

Barrett has authored numerous industry trade journal/magazine articles, including several cover stories for BodyShop Business. Having grown up in a family-owned collision repair business and owner/operator of two successful collision repair facilities; his ongoing efforts as industry speaker and repairer coach-consultant are geared toward educating professionals and consumers to achieve equally successful resolutions to automotive-related property damage issues. Such issues include proper and thorough repair, reasonable repair profitability for repairers as well as equitable claim settlements for both claimants and the responsible/paying parties. ADE offers numerous professional services nationwide.

When the insurer refuses to provide for necessary procedures and parts, how can we get them to pay?

The short answer is, you can’t get the insurer to pay for anything!

The thing that many repairers fail to understand is their role in the ”big picture.” They would do well to step back, see their true role and do their part as a mere “Humble Service Provider.”

Once Upon a Time

Allow me to tell you a story I share with my coaching/consulting clients when they first hire me: John’s wife, Mary, lost the diamond out of her wedding ring, and they made a claim with their homeowner’s insurance to have the lost diamond replaced.

Their insurer provided them with a check and a piece of paper to present to the jeweler. The insurer’s claims person was nice and helpful and even provided John and Mary a list of approved jewelers they could go to.

Because the ring was custom made by a trusted jeweler friend, John decided to take the ring back to him for the diamond’s replacement.

John and Mary walk into the jewelry store and meet with Steve the jeweler. John tells him of the issue, hands Steve the ring, the insurer’s paperwork and the check and asks, “What time should I come back and get Mary’s ring?”

Steve the jeweler looks at the paperwork, then looks at John and Mary and says, “Guys, what the insurer has called for in replacement isn’t what you had! The diamond I sold you was of high quality in color and clarity and was virtually flawless. The one they’ve called for is the same size, carat weight and cut but is not of the same quality as yours was. The color is off and there are a number of flaws, making it far less valuable.” John and Mary look at each other in bewilderment, and John looks to Steve the jeweler and asks, “Well, what can we do?”

“Hold on a second,” says Steve the jeweler, who walks to his office. John and Mary hear a file cabinet open, papers rustle and a copy machine hum, and a moment later, Steve the jeweler reappears with a piece of paper and places it in front of John and Mary and says, “Here’s a copy of the assessment/appraisal I did describing your ring when I first made it for you. I would suggest you take this to your insurer and let them know this is what you had and this is what will be required to restore the value of Mary’s ring and put you back in the condition you were before. Let me know when the difference is resolved and I can have your ring for you in a couple days.”

The moral of this story is, once the jeweler elected to do the right thing and provide his honest, professional and expert opinion as to the difference in quality and value, he could do no more. Should he have gotten on the phone and raised the issue with the insurer? Did he really have the authority or the position to do so? Was it his job or responsibility to make things right? No, he did what he was supposed to do when seeing the difference and notifying his customer of the inequality. He took it a step further by providing his customer documentation to help establish what they had before and what would be needed to restore them (and their ring) to pre-loss condition.

Repairers would do well to learn from this and begin acting as their community’s expert professional when it comes to such issues relative to collision repair. As I’ve said many times before, honest, ethically-minded repairers need to remove their capes, take the big red “S” off their chest and stop fighting with insurance claims people.

No Fighting Please

Repairers should offer their professional expert opinion as to the proper and thorough repair of a damaged vehicle, stand by to answer any questions regarding those opinions and then look to their customer for direction on how to proceed…nothing more, nothing less.

There is absolutely no reason for a repair professional to fight and fuss with claims people. A repair professional’s duty is to edify and equip their customers to enable them get a proper and thorough repair as they see fit based upon the repairer’s professional and expert opinion.

Remember your role. If and when the insurer won’t provide “your customer” the funds necessary to make a proper and/or thorough repair, go to your customer and let them know what’s recommended (copies of OE specifications, recommendations, etc.), and seek direction from them as to how they would like you to proceed. Document all communications in writing and, when practical, get your customer’s direction in writing via email or a signed repair order, etc., so you can document the activities and directions given.

Simple, really!

  • TheTruth

    Nothing works better when employed properly. I once was blind but now I see!! I took off the boxing gloves and got back to doing what we should have been doing all along, repairing cars. I encourage any shop that doens’t understand its role to seek out the guidance of a professional coach such as yourself to learn.

    • Bob Juniper

      I have 50 plus employees for fixing the cars,I like boxing.

    • Thanks “The Truth”,
      It does work and I have numerous clients who are enjoying what they do today and how they do it and they are considered heroes by their customers and earn many referrals..

      The way to start is to tell the appraiser:

      “Hey, I’m not going to get upset if you don’t pay for this…just so long a the customer doesn’t get mad at us for not doing it…but let’s call the customer and let them know!”

      Claims-people hate this as they really don’t believe a shop will involve the customer and when they do…they stop such word tracks!

      Remember: If You’re Not Having Fun…You’re Doing Something Wrong!” Right Bob Juniper!;-)

      • Bob Juniper

        Barrett , I am having a ball!

  • Natalie

    I hear where you are coming from and agree that a body shop’s role is to repair (or offer to repair a customer’s vehicle). However, I am an attorney in FL and I represent auto body shops who accepted an assignment of benefits against insurance companies when they reduce their hourly rates and services, so to answer the question the title of the article posed, there are ways to get paid.

    If you dont accept an assignment of benefits, then maybe directing your customer to an insurance attorney could be another way to handle it.

    If you are in FL and have your customers sign an assignment of benefits and insurance companies have reduced your rates, feel free to reach out for more information about your options. I can be reached at [email protected].

  • Mike O.

    Barrett and Natalie your both right ….Might work in the diamond market but I bet some insurers got a jeweler who will produce a LKQ diamond, mounted in the setting for their estimate and if a supplement or two are needed, they pay. BUT…. If car repairers had to do what the jeweler did with 100-200 line estimates of parts, procedures, paint and materials with back-up documents, it would take hours of work for free on every car claim and we’d maybe never see a job, as work would be steered away.

    I think, we are in the fight, like it or not due to our direct knowledge and experience and the trust the consumer places in us to help them in unknown waters. The powers controlling the money flow have big voices and fear on their side.

    Here’s an example:

    We just had a 2015 Ford Taurus come in. Whole side, crushed. Customer owns a business we do business with. His first words were, “I first thought of you to repair my car. Wanted to do some business with you.” Great I said. I gathered some initial details and told him, leave the car, here are some forms to sign, “we’ll take it from here.” I then went assign him a rental when he said, “ Oh, I already have a rental lined up. I’ll drop off this car next week.” Ok, I said, “we’ll see you then. Once you drop it, we’ll get started.”

    Week of so later he drops car. Signs various forms, repair authorization contract, payment assignment-direction, representative form etc. and leaves car. About 3-4 days later we called to let him know no one had been in to see the car expecting an appraiser. The owner then stated, “oh, I took it to someplace, they already looked at it.” I ask, “Did you get a copy of estimate? He says, “Yes, I’ll send it to you.” Of course duh!!! Next day we saw the drive-in estimate for $5494. Two new doors, repair fender and repair quarter. We immediately sent off what we know will be round one “notice of deficiency” for shortages. After a re-inspect the preliminary estimate was raised up to $9060. Still short, due to parts prices off, procedures missing, materials short, but enough to proceed until all invoice we’re in hand.

    Called owner to update and reiterate there was a big difference created by a short-sighted “preliminary estimate” that would have never restored the car to pre-loss condition.

    Of course the rental agency has been burning up the phones as to, “what is taking so long to repair the vehicle?” No one at the insurance end will admit they were 90% off on their first appraisal or rental day allowance. Round two supplement is sent out and will add another $3500 to the repair including the painting of the uniside-arperture, weld damage repair, adhesives, foams, caulking, rustproofing cavity coatings, buffing, cleaning, scanning, non-reusable trim etc. etc. Final bill will be 125-150% more than the “preliminary estimate.” That joke of an estimate written at the drive-in. Albeit written to lull the consumer into leaving the car by thinking the repair was minimal.

    The drive-in estimate has the tendency to stick in ones mind. With insurance and rental pressing to get the car done and polluting the waters they have the owner now questioning why the repair is taking so long and costing so much, fueling doubt, pure spin. Wow the first shop could have repaired the car for 5400 and now the bill is over 10K?? Whaaaaaaat? Insurers have the ability to spin and influence people by misinformation and distorting the facts. Expert or not the hill is steep and most consumers just don’t get it. We don’t have the luxury or mind set to make it their problem.

    In cases where we have told the customer its your insurance, you picked them, here is our estimate go figure it out. We either never see them again or end up in court wasting our time to explain our position and often defending ourselves against companies that then say we over charged or did something wrong to upset the millennium of time! How many times do we have to hear: “we’re the only one, we never have trouble with any other shop” We say oh yeah what about all those “post repair inspections??” What about the after repair totals? Our defense is we’re just trying to repair the car according to manufacturers recommended procedures, restore it to preloss condition and minimize DV and our liability exposure the first time.

    There has to be a meeting point. Otherwise the spread gets wider and bullying gets worse and worse it just does not stop. Not sure if your way or our way is 100% but there are options. Personally I’d rather manage it and control it somewhat. We somewhere have to find a peaceful nights sleep other than just telling the customer to go figure it out. They’re coming to us for help right?

    Maybe along the way we can convince them to get better insurance with a company that pays or at least negotiates a settlement that is sustainable and restores their car without a fight.

    • Bill Fowler

      I have been considering another method. With the availability of manufacturer directed repair protocol, write your own estimate that follows that protocol, give it to the customer and make it clear you have adhered to proper repair protocol, not the imaginary “industry standard” when preparing your estimate. You then explain that you do not contest what the insurance company or another shop may say when they tell the customer it can be done much cheaper. You say the only reason it could be cheaper would be if proper repair protocol is not followed and necessary parts, materials and procedures must be omitted in deference to repair cost, compromising repair integrity, in order to accomplish that. “The value of your vehicle will be further diminished and the vehicle will not be likely to perform as designed unless manufacturer repair procedures have been followed.” If the customer takes the insurance bait, offer to conduct a post repair inspection and SHOW the customer how the repair has been short cut to their detriment and direct them to an attorney that can recover the damages they have sustained. If the customer does elect to leave the car with you to be repaired, provide them with a copy of the manufacturer repair procedure and show them where the insurance company has either ignored it. In either case, the customer is the one making the decisions, you just provide the information. The problem today is that customers don’t know what questions to ask. It’s your job to tell them, exposing the shops and the insurance companies colluding to do shoddy work.

      • Mike O.

        I think any shop who has had any measure of success already does this and is a pretty good teacher or else we would have died years ago let alone exist in a niche as we do. However some consumers have selective hearing, think they know more or are afraid and easily lead by what they think is the easier option. Why would anyone who respects their investment leave a repair to someone who promotes re-engineering their vehicle or leaving damage unaddressed? It has to be a special kind of naivety. Interesting to see Post Repair Inspections come and their ears perk up when you point out fails. Just did a DV for an attorney who had his girlfriends car fixed by his friend. All he wanted was an inherent DV report. Drove and hour to get here and after I showed him about 30 repair faults and fails, the ride home had to be hell. I don’t know if the friend will be his friend much longer.

        • Bill Fowler

          Post repair inspections are increasing in frequency and, sooner or later, shops will have to decide if they will adhere to manufacturer procedure or insurer procedure. They can’t exectue a proper repair at insurer prices and remain in business for long. Those who low ball to get the job and then short cut to squeeze out any profit, will find themselves buying more and more cars, while their insurance partners leave them swinging in the wind and move along to a shop that hasn’t gotten caught…..yet. Insurers have very cleverly shifted any and all liability for shoddy repairs to repair shops, so they can continue to commit their crimes without leaving any fingerprints behind. Repair properly and charge accordingly or go out of business.

          • Bob Juniper

            I have been advertising post repair inspections on radio and why folks need them. I have totaled a few new cars already. I told shops in Columbus to start fixing them right because I’m coming for them. Said it right in the radio spot. Only problem is now I don’t have many friends. 🙁

          • Bill Fowler

            Sure you do, but your real friends don’t butcher cars. The rest of them don’t matter. I told all of my kids a long time ago that, try as they may, they can never make everyone like them. Respect from everyone, however, is attainable. Whether they love you or hate you is irrelevant.

          • Bob Juniper

            I thought you were gonna say “I’m your friend” ??
            Hey,thought you retired?

          • Bill Fowler

            I AM your friend. Yes, I retired, I didn’t die. Just because I no longer repair cars doesn’t mean the fight is over. While you are still in the ring slugging it out
            with them, I’ll be throwing $#1t at them from the first row

          • Bob Juniper

            I knew you couldn’t get fully out. 🙂

          • Bill Fowler

            I never had any intention to get fully out. I’m still full of surprises.

          • Bob Juniper

            Cool,keep me informed of joint opportunities we might work together on.

          • Bill Fowler

            Will do.

          • Bob Juniper

            🙂

          • Then only friends you still have are the only ones that matter…as for other shops, you got rid of those friends about 25 years ago!;-)

          • Zeke

            Without” drp work “most stand alone bodyshops must revert to post repair inspections to survive. I wonder how important these oem repair procedures would be to this industry if “all the shops acrossed the country” dropped their IC PRograms tomorrow and IC steering didn’t exist anymore? This is the problem I have with many of these hypocrite shops crying out improper “repairs !!!!!” In today’s industry I feel it’s much more about the bodyshops loss of control of the work coming in their doors that’s driving force behind the ” correct or incorrect” battles.

          • Bill Fowler

            No Zeke, it goes way past that. For as long as I can remember (And I can remember a long time), as far as reimbursements are concerned, no distinction has ever been made between the good shops, the ones who stay up to date with training, proper procedure and appropriate equipment, and the hack shops that don’t. Insurance companies have always focused on who can do the work the CHEAPEST, with absolutely no consideration being made for who can do it the BEST. It goes without saying that the shop that invests little to nothing in staying current can work cheaper and still remain profitable than the shop who does. The proliferation of DRP arrangements has only served to exacerbate an already dismal marketplace. With the current emergence of all new technology, producing lighter and lighter cars, structural integrity following a repair is more important than ever, requiring tens of thousands of dollars in investments by the “good” shops to maintain passenger safety, The hack shops, whether DRP or not, make no such investment and are more than willing to ignore proper repair protocol in order to please insurance companies, ensuring that they aren’t steered against. The problem is that the unwitting consumer has a car returned to them that has suffered even more diminished value and, in many cases, is not safe to operate. Insurance companies could care less because they have managed to shift all liability to the shop for conforming to their criteria and business model. In short, the conscientious shops cannot remain profitable and repair cars correctly in the face of an unlevel playing field. Post repair inspections will expose the hack shops and the insurance companies that endorse them, once and for all. The distinction between the “good” shops and the “bad” ones will be obvious, allowing the “good” shops to break the chains that have held them back all these years. I am now retired and as a retiree, I have no vested interest in exposing the hack shops, I am simply a very informed consumer. But expose them I will. I have noting to lose and now have the opportunity to leave this industry better than I found it

          • Zeke

            We have a preowned “shortage” of used cars in this country. Many of the used cars on the road today are running up and down the roads that have been bought at auto auctions that have been totaled out prior by using all the oem procedures on the “estimates” to have the damage accessed and then the total cost of repair totalsout the vehicles and then these same cars are then hacked up by used car hack shops and then resold to the public, these same cars and trucks are then reinsured by the big IC . So really this is more of an unsafe issue then we as in collision shops have of performing bad or unsafe repairs. If it’s going to change then I think it should change for everyone involved. The IC doesn’t know if the vehicles they are insuring are a death trap or not nevertheless they still insure the customers vehicle as same as they would for an Un repaired vehicle . The Point I’m making is the “unsafe hacked vehicle” is still put back on the road either way.

          • Bill Fowler

            And that really is not our problem, is it? Our responsibility is to repair the car correctly and be paid appropriately to do so or send it down the road. What anyone else does or does or does not do will not require that you pay for a re-repair, buy the car, or land YOU in court.

          • Bill Fowler

            Where did you go, Zeke? I’ve been missing you and was glad you were back.

        • Bob Juniper

          Mike,I’m using this in a radio spot. I will copy you in.

    • Toni Devino

      A vehicle written at a drive in does not have the benefit of a tear down. Only damage that can be seen gets addressed. Also, there are no negotiation at a drive in, all extra materials and procedures are left off. A very high percentage of cars written at drive ins never get repaired. I am sure if you explain this to your customers they will understand. I know it is hard to believe but not everything insurance companies do are done with the intention of messing with body shops.

      • Travelers Labordispute

        Two out of three go away without a supplement if the claim is paid within 48 hrs.

      • Lafemme Fatel

        “Not everything insurance companies do are done with the intention of messing with body shops.”

        Interesting comment. So… not “everything” but… somethings. Yes?

      • Zeke

        I agree with you, I think many shops out here also over complicate and overkill the repair so they can always knock a home run on every job they do . Just standing behind the oems recommendations as a means to blatantly justifiy the over charging . A little common sense and skill level can go along wAy in performing a “pre loss” repair without jumping through a bunch of dumb unnecessary $$ hoops to obtain the same goal.

      • Truman Fancher III

        The insurer owes indemnification even if they do not get the vehicle repaired. So your point regarding drive ins is simply the equivalent to breach of contract. I’ve never read a policy that said “we can short you big time if you don’t get it repaired”. Either make them whole or don’t.

        • Darrow_for_the_Prosecution

          Truman,

          “Indemnification” is a word many insurance companies think is merely a part of their name. They do not take it as a vendor obligation of as part of their ‘written contract’ with the consumer or as an implied service as part of their desire to ‘make you whole” again. The real issue is, I believe, in the state laws governing the sale and execution of the insurance function. The concept of depreciation is one area of great concern and provides for mush opportunity to create mischievousness. If the premium for insuring an object is predicated on the new purchase price of an item, how is it that an insurance company can see its way thru to depreciate its value at loss while holding up the premium basis? If you happen to have an antique car and you insure it for $100,000 and it goes up in smoke you get the total of the declared loss, but if your car is a contemporary model not only do you get depreciated value but they go out of their way to make the concept of depreciation beyond the market value of the car. They WILL NOT provide consideration for condition save for a convoluted method of valuation that is impossible to follow. In the final analysis I should be made whole (indemnified as you would say) to point that I can feel reasonably compensated for my loss. I do not wish to ‘profit’ from an accident but it seems that in most cases it is the insurance company that ‘insures’ that you will indeed experience a loss, and not an insignificant one at that.

    • Bob Juniper

      We have a 60 car rental fleet and growing rapidly. Everyone needs a rental.
      If our customer is in an insurance rental, we explain that it will take longer to
      repair than the rental coverage they have. And,that if they switch out to our rental car and it runs over a few days,we can get it approved with our documentation of how long the supplements took (all eight of them sometimes)
      We tell them if they don’t switch out to our rental we can’t help them when their
      time is up. Obviously , they switch (9 times out of 10) . We focus on the bigger jobs with this program. Thats lots of $1500 ,$1600, or $1800 rental bills that are
      COD when the car goes home. 60 car X $1500 a month, that works. When given lemons ,make lemonaid, its tasty. I told my rental car staff person to ramp
      up to 100 cars by end of year. ( all 60 we have now paid for BTW) So,straight to the bottom line,
      less a few minor costs. That helps when things get stupid with insurers. I have other fun stuff too if anyone interested.

    • brad

      SPOT ON 100%
      Next thing you know the body shop may just keep a tab and clear it out on the next total that rolls in. Pay now or pay later, it sure beats arguing.

  • Bobby Tah

    So your suggesting lay down and let the insurance companies have their way?

    I say fight insurance companies to the dime. Maximize storage and admin fees during total losses. We charge $95 a day and $300 for admin. Maximize that mechanical rate too. Last but not least don’t be afraid to throw these blood sucking leaches aka adjusters out of your shop if they can’t act right. They’re not your friends. Make them dread having to come to your shop. Push their buttons hoping they’d blow a fuse and do or say something they shouldn’t. Then record them and show it to their boss!

    We’re in a full blown war gentlemen. Your failure to realize that will lead to your demise. Full throttle baby!!

    • brad

      Supplement #10 is usually when they lose their shit. They’re way more patient then me.

    • No, I’m suggesting that the customer be given the information they need to safeguard their own best interests.
      As long as repairers shield them, as they have done for the past 30+ yeas nothing will change. Fighting with claims people…how has all that worked out for you and the rest of the industry? How can a consumer safeguard themselves from those repairers who don’t share your concern for the consumer’s best interest?

      An well informed customer is the quality-minded ethical shop owner’s best customer… and the worst for those shops who see the insurer as their customer.

      As long as repairers continue to do as they have always done…they will continue to get what they have always gotten!

      Nothing will change until the collision repair industry does. Insurers could care less what repairers want… but they have legal obligations to the customer whether it be via policy contract or state regulations…but as long as the consumer is left in the dark, it will be business as usual.

      There’s something to said for the “Humble Service Provider” be it a jeweler, electrician, or collision repairer.

  • Lafemme Fatel

    Insurance companies are looking for one thing and one thing only, profits. They don’t mind paying the claim as long as it’s less than what is actually needed. They don’t care who it hurts, again, as long as it’s not them. I’ve been told they would hire a shoe salesman as a field appraiser rather than hire a person acclimated in automotive repair, afraid the person would sympathize with the shops. They would rather a person die of their injuries then have to pay long and drawn out medical bills or law suits. They will spend millions of stockholders “would be profits” and client paid premiums on defending a disparity over a few labor dollars or the right to use junk Chinese manufactured parts that they pathetically coin as LKQ. An ethical court of law would never let a shop charge for a new OEM part and then turn around and install a “new” substandard non OE part, just to save the shop a few bucks without having severe repercussions. Why? Because it’s unethical and I against the law. Yet they allow multi-billion dollar insurance companies to do just that.

    The insurance companies argument is, it’s written in the policy that way, so it’s within the law. A policy holders argument is this. If a policy holder buys a brand new automobile, all the parts that make up that auto are OEM. Actuaries and underwriters base a portion of those premiums on that new OEM automobile retail price for that specific vehicle. If a policy holder totals out their brand new car the insurance company pays out the full OEM retail price plus tax value at the time of the loss. However, in the event the vehicle is repairable, they exercise the right written within the policy to use “non” OE parts. A savings that is passed on to themselves.

    Policy holders pay a premium base on a whole OEM made automobile in the event of a total loss, among other outside factors, why should they even be allowed to use non OE parts to repair a new vehicle? Yes it saves money, it saves the insurance companies money, that’s it. How can an ethical company or a court system for that matter, allow such blatant disregard for the public and allow a legal contract to be written in that manner? Are court systems and elected officials so blind or too corrupt to care? Maybe it’s just simply another case of affluenza, their just too damn rich to know better!

    Keep up the fight, don’t give up and hire quality people and you will prevail.

    • Mike O.

      What are you doing for the next 4 years? I think I see a Presidential run in your future. You’re right. Know that state regs/laws supersede policy language and most state regs/laws say: All necessary parts and labor to restore the vehicle to preloss condition are relevant. Using A/M parts and NOT following recommended procedures do not accomplish pre-loss condition. It takes a huge effort to accomplish this. Some shops care and fight and some shops don’t and go with the flow. Pick a side and fight the fight.

    • I get your frustration and you are spot on in all regards. This is why I encourage repairers to join and support their state and national industry associations and demand that they [association] involve lobbyists to help edify the lawmakers and revise, strengthen and/or enforce existing regulations as to ensure the unwary public is protected.
      In the interim, it will be up to the individual, honest and ethical repairers to help educate their community members so they [consumers] can protect their own personal interest. Only then can consumers be aware and begin to protect themselves and their family’s personal safety and financial best interests.

  • Bob Juniper

    I will read this and make some world changing comments shortly. 🙂

  • ANTHONY SPICA

    I disagree. The vehicle owner is neither knowledgeable or experienced enough to know how the shop should proceed. We as shops need to educate the customers and let them take to public forums (social media) to air there experiences. We fight and will continue to fight for our customers and there rights. It pays off with customers for life and an ethical reputation.

    • See my post above Anthony; You are the professional, and just as the jeweler, you must educate your customer. Don’t underestimate the average consumer. They get it… if it’s given correctly to them.

    • Truman Fancher III

      That’s why we must educate them as to how to proceed. Another “public” forum is court. Works quite well for many of our customers and customers of a shop south of us.

  • Carl Anderson Thomas

    This is why most insurance companies will refer you to their preferred list of auto body shop, they get discounts and the repair time is shortened so they will not have to pay for the car rent for a longer period of time. A good collision repair shop will provide customers with a list of the breakdown of the parts that needs to be replaced, this should include hidden damage especially when the car is involved with large collision repair jobs. Based on Airpark Collision Center in Scottsdale, AZ, normally, an insurance adjuster only sees the exterior damage, but if there is mechanical components that required repair or replacement, the auto body shop should take a photograph of the damage and send it or have the insurance adjuster come to see that area. And then they will have to justify why additional repair is needed so it can be added to the original estimate. The auto body shop then waits for approval from the insurance company before making the necessary repairs.

