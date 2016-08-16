Body Shop Business
2016 Editions/Ask the Expert
ago

Ask the Expert: Post-Repair Inspections – Something to Fear?

Barrett Smith

Barrett Smith,author

Barrett has authored numerous industry trade journal/magazine articles, including several cover stories for BodyShop Business. Having grown up in a family-owned collision repair business and owner/operator of two successful collision repair facilities; his ongoing efforts as industry speaker and repairer coach-consultant are geared toward educating professionals and consumers to achieve equally successful resolutions to automotive-related property damage issues. Such issues include proper and thorough repair, reasonable repair profitability for repairers as well as equitable claim settlements for both claimants and the responsible/paying parties. ADE offers numerous professional services nationwide.

Ask-Expert-gauge
This digital coating thickness gauge precisely measures coatings applied to metal surfaces.

We’re in the process of repairing a late-model SUV with a substantial amount of damage to both its front and rear areas. Our customer has informed us that they’re having a post-repair inspection performed on their vehicle once the repairs are completed. This concerns us as we’ve seen and read where some shops are slammed for minor oversights. What should we look out for, and what can we expect to take place?

It’s likely that your customer is either seeking to make a claim for diminished value to recover any loss in value they may have suffered due to the accident-related damages/repair, or they’re a well-informed consumer who wants to be sure their vehicle has received a proper and thorough repair where the safety, appearance, reliability and performance have been restored.

“The sign of a good repair is no sign at all!” is a slogan I used to use in my collision repair facilities that we still employ today, and it pretty much sets the bar as far as appearance. Of course, a proper and thorough repair today often involves much more.

As post-repair inspectors, Auto Damage Experts (ADE) will generally perform a visual inspection of the performed repair both outside under daylight conditions as well as inside under fluorescent lighting. Also, when applicable, while the vehicle is elevated on a lift with ample lighting to thoroughly inspect the underside.

During our inspection, we review and use the final estimate/invoice as a roadmap of the sustained damages, inspecting the performed repair to verify all necessary repairs were performed and that no remaining damages and/or flaws exist. Where applicable, we also refer to manufacturers’ guidelines and other resources where available (i.e. ALLDATA, I-CAR, etc.) to ascertain the recommended repair methodologies for the specific vehicle and the damages sustained. We also review the damage estimate/billings to ensure processes and appropriate materials have been listed. Examples would be suspension alignment, 3-D measurement, weld-thru primers, pre-repair and post-repair scanning, corrosion protection, cavity waxes, foams, sound deadening materials, road testing, etc. where and when applicable to the specific repair.

We also look for residual repair-related issues such as body work and paint flaws and defects, panel and trim alignment, overlooked body damage (e.g. roof buckles), unaddressed pinch-weld damage (from anchoring), blending of clearcoat (vs. full panel coverage), tape lines, overspray, remaining body/refinish repair residue, paint/material thickness to determine lack of coverage (thin paint) or excessively applied materials, body clips and fasteners, etc. We also look to see the origin of parts and to verify the repair and parts mirror those listed in the final repair estimate/invoice.

Ask-Expert_caliper
A post-repair inspector will compare repaired areas to undamaged areas with a precision digital measuring tool.

What repairers should do is perform each repair in a manner that meets the original manufacturer’s recommendations to the best of their ability in safety, appearance and function.

What repairers should not do is forego proper research as to what is called for in each repair and fail to know and adhere to manufacturer’s specifications. This includes adherence to correct procedures as well as employing quality materials and parts. A repairer undertaking non-compliant processes such as applying non-factory coatings (e.g. undercoating) to the underside of a repaired vehicle is often a dead giveaway of remaining issues in need of further review and inspection and oftentimes may lead to costly corrective re-repairs.

A quality repairer who makes every effort to provide a quality and thorough repair should welcome a post-repair inspection simply because the repairer has much to gain. Many shop owners have found post-repair inspections extremely beneficial in improving their in-house quality control systems as well as enhancing their reputation and profitability while avoiding unnecessary liabilities.

While I cannot speak for all post-repair inspectors, I can state that ADE exists to help lift the collision industry to new levels of quality and thoroughness as well as increased profitability and/or accountability for the collision repair industry, the insurance industry and the consumers they both serve. As one will find on ADE’s Facebook page (www.facebook/autodamageexperts/ref=hl), we only recognize repairers by name if and when they’re found doing good. While we do share horror stories, we do not mention the repairers’ names as our intent is to help them improve, not to embarrass or shame them.

Each time we perform a post-repair inspection, we’re seeking the perfect repair. And, when found, we reward the repairer with either a “Certificate of Extraordinary Repair” or “Proper Repair” that they can proudly exhibit in their customer waiting area. ADE also provides a copy to the vehicle owner. This often provides peace of mind for the concerned vehicle owner.

Finally, “Write it right, repair it right and you and your customer will be alright!” One should look at a post-repair inspection as an opportunity to learn what your company is doing right and where it may improve its operation and offerings.

  • Bob Juniper

    On Aug 23, 2016 7:43 PM, “Bob Juniper” wrote:

    Welcome them. We are doing them. We are going to put DRP shops out of business unless they

    start fixing them right.

    • Michael Bock

      Whether you are a “DRP” or not doesn’t decide if you fix a vehicle properly and safely. It is the shops integrity, skill and knowledge that fixes the vehicle. As I tell my customers, XYZ my be paying for the repairs but YOU are my customer.

      • Bob Juniper

        It could happen in rare cases but will not happen on a large scale .

        • Bill Fowler

          In my area it is sad to say that every shop I can think of, DRP or not, should be shaking in their boots at the very thought of a post repair inspection. I’m not talking about trash in the paint or gaps that aren’t perfect, I’m talking about rails that have been heated, improper sectioning, used sheet metal that should never be re-welded, Chinese glass…..the list goes on. I see numerous post repair inspections in the future.

          Another, possibly larger issue is what happens to the cars that are bought back? The insurance company buys the car from the owner with the title and, in turn, sells it to the offending shop with the title. Guess what happens next.

          • Bob Juniper

            True Bill . My guess is it gets sold to someone in the general population as a “good” used car.

          • Bill Fowler

            I am working to stop this in my state. If the vehicle is deemed unsafe, it should never be returned to the highways under any circumstances. The shop that performs a shoddy repair may be required by the insurance company to buy the car back, but they don’t have the right to unload it on the unsuspecting public, especially with a clean title.

          • I encourage our clients to make it part of the buy-back agreement that the vehicle be deemed to be designated a total loss and the title marked as such.
            If they decline, and the vehicle is sold to an unsuspecting buyer, this provides a great opportunity for a follow-up investigation and surprise interview with the buyer while on camera with a local news investigative reporter! Makes for good consumer news.

      • As it should be Michael!;-) Unfortunately however, many repairers don’t know how to compel insurers to step up and provide ample consideration for proper and thorough repairs. This is where ADE has helped many quality-minded repairers do just that across the country .

      • Rhonda Noble

        Working for a Non DRP shop and WE strive to give our customers the best body work. If it’s not good enough for our cars, it’s not good enough for our customers. To bad the insurance companies don’t understand this. Every day we fight the insurance companies for our customers. We are tired of getting our throats cut so the CEO’s of insurance companies can have a second home. I didn’t realize that the insurance companies had so much power until working for a body shop. The dictation of what they will or will not pay for along with cutting our hourly pay for body work is horrible, humiliating, and down right WRONG. The rudeness that comes from some of the adjusters and claims department is all but one can take. We will never bend to the insurance companies to put the screwing to a customer. Not our style and it never will be.

    • Mark

      You are 100% right Bob, if DRP’s fixed cars properly and were paid properly, they would no longer be DRP’s.

      • Bob Juniper

        Correct. You cannot have your cake and eat it to.

        • Non DRPs can have their cake and eat it too …along with a glass of lemonade!!;-)

          • Bob Juniper

            Yes we can but I like the expensive organic milk. 🙂

  • Mike O.

    Post Repair Inspections (PRI) can work for you too. It raises the bar if used properly and in most cases get you paid for every task and procedure you need or that is required. If an insurer refuses to make an allowance, pay for an OEM part or non-included item. Tell them they will be responsible for problems related to the “no pay items.” in a properly worded and used “Notice of Deficiency.” It puts them on notice with email or fax record of potential short comings in repair and that they will be responsible for procedures and items or the customer can decide. Of course your professional judgement should not allow you to do anything unsafe. It also goes to prove the point that a DRP creates a conflict of interest that is counter productive to a safe proper repair.

  • I have only seen a few that were 100% but the customer warning the shop does get a little better attention to detail. A large chain shop totaled one after I inspected it but most are minor flaws that are repaired at the shop before delivery.
    The road runs both ways, when Patrick Yurek was in my area I got a 100% on my first inspection. Most the cars I am doing are for inherent DV not shop related repair DV.

