Assured Automotive Opens Repair Location in Toronto

The Boyd Group announced the Oct. 18 acquisition of a collision repair center in Toronto, previously operated as Birchmount Collision.

The center is located on a busy corridor in northeast Toronto and is close to Highway 401, considered to be North America’s busiest highway.

“Adding this location demonstrates how our acquisition capabilities have expanded since Assured Automotive has become part of Boyd,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “Like Boyd, Assured has an active acquisition program. With Boyd’s resources they will be better positioned to act on opportunities.”

Des D’Silva, CEO of Assured, added: “This center is also well-located within our network of repair centers in the GTA, enabling us to quickly put synergies in place. We look forward to meeting new customers and providing another center to serve our insurance partners.”