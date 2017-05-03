Assured Performance 2017 Conference Will Encourage OEM-Certified Collision Repairers to Strive for Excellence

Assured Performance, the largest certified collision repair network in the world, announced that registration is open for its 2017 OEM Certified Collision Care Provider Conference.

Assured Performance, along with strategic partners Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Enterprise and others, will host the conference, scheduled for Oct. 4-7 in Phoenix.

This year’s conference theme is “OEM Certification 2.0: Reaching the Next Frontier.”

The content will focus on the introduction of a variety of new IT solutions, business and marketing tools and other programs designed to help OEM-certified collision care providers continuously improve their businesses’ overall operational performance and achieve exceptional results.

“The theme of ‘OEM Certification 2.0: Reaching the Next Frontier’ is reflective of the fact the collective focus of our joint-effort program is now moving to quality assurance and output, business performance improvement, consumer marketing and awareness and delivering an exceptional customer experience and satisfaction,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance. “Our goal is that every shop in our network is best-in-class as well as OEM-certified. This year’s conference will be the seminal moment that our network will begin the journey to adopt and adapt new-generation business practices that result in a level of business excellence, performance and achievement never before possible.”

Over the last several months, Assured Performance has unveiled several new elements to the program, including the 5-Star Business Performance Program; dataIQ with shop KPI self-reporting and benchmarking; dataSAFE, a service to store and safeguard shop estimating and business data; and OE-QC, its OEM repair procedure compliance and documentation app and quality assurance program. All of the aforementioned elements will play key roles in the upcoming conference, Assured Performance said.

Early registration is strongly advised, as last year’s conference sold out in less than two weeks. A discounted rate is available to the first 100 individuals that successfully register for the conference prior to June 1.