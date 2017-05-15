Assured Performance Announces Milestone Achievement of 100% Coverage of Major Metropolitan and Micropolitan Markets

Assured Performance has announced that its OEM Certified Collision Care Provider Network has achieved 100-percent coverage in all major metropolitan and micropolitan markets. Assured Performance states that it is now the only network capable of conveniently delivering an OEM certified collision experience on a national basis to participating OEM partner vehicles, regardless of where the customer need occurs.

Following a targeted growth plan to achieve full coverage across all geographic and demographic parameters, Assured Performance has certified collision care providers in all major metro markets with population of 50,000 or greater, as well as micropolitan markets with population of less than 50,000. Assured Performance utilizes an approach which focuses on U.S. Census Bureau statistics and the units in operation (UIO) for their strategic auto manufacturing partners to target all markets with at least one certified collision care provider.

“Assured Performance has gone to great lengths to ensure consumers have a OEM Certified Collision Care provider choice in all major markets,” said Mark Engelsdorfer, vice president of strategic partnerships. “This allows the appropriate customer care and convenience each vehicle owner deserves. Our goal is to identify collision care providers capable of earning certification within a 15-minute drive of 98 percent of the U.S. population. Our plans are to continue to target rural markets as well to ensure our coverage meets repair volume needs in all markets based on automaker car parc or UIO.”

Added Assured Performance CEO Scott Biggs, “Our long-term goal is to have a light in every community. At that time, all consumers will be able to select a certified repair provider who has what is necessary to properly and safely repair their vehicle to OEM specifications.”