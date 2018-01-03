Assured Performance Appoints Jennifer Jarzembowski as National Director of Certification Integration

Assured Performance announced the appointment of Jennifer Jarzembowski as national director of certification integration and OEM account manager.

Jarzembowski will work with key OEM accounts as well as their field certification auditor network using the Assured Performance Network Management infrastructure that the organization recently unveiled.

Jarzembowski will reside in and continue to work from Michigan.

Before joining Assured Performance, Jarzembowski spent 24 years with Axalta Coatings Systems, and most recently served as Axalta’s OEM aftermarket national account manager for its U.S. OEMs, aftermarket collision programs and regulatory and product management support.

She also had an eight-year career in the U.S. Navy as a Russian linguist and petty officer.

Jarzembowski studied languages and world business at Eastern Michigan University.

“I am looking forward to this great opportunity to apply my extensive experience and knowledge to the powerful Network Management system Assured Performance has established,” Jarzembowski said. “I can now leverage the sophisticated on-site inspection apps, quality-assurance tools and end-to-end network management system to drive Assured Performance certification to even higher levels of impact.”

Assured Performance is the largest network of certified body shops, with more than 2,800 body shops participating.

“We are thrilled to add Jennifer to our superstar team,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance. “Jennifer has a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experiences that will complement our team and help drive our capabilities. We are honored to have on board such an extremely well-respected professional who is a perfect fit for our mission and purpose.”