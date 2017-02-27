Assured Performance Clinics Will Cover Certified Collision Care Business Operating Model

Assured Performance announced that it is introducing a series of educational clinics across the United States to instruct certified shops on the intricacies of the Certified Collision Care Business Operating Model.

Initially, the series will be delivered in four-hour clinics entitled “20/20 Vision: The Operating Model for a Certified Collision Care Provider.” During each clinic, attendees will be exposed to the critical elements and business practices that represent a major paradigm shift in business performance and best practices beyond those of traditional body shops.

Attendees will learn to:

Increase the value of the collision repair business exponentially using Certification credentials.

Bolster the marketing, social media reputation and sales effort leveraging tools and services provided.

Increase CSI and deliver an exceptional consumer experience and “white-glove treatment” through collision care systems.

Transform and organize the business using turnkey process management systems to enhanced operational efficiency.

Eliminate defects, build in quality and document OEM repair procedure use with the Quality Assurance system provided exclusively to certified shops.

Increase business performance by leveraging the 5-Star Business Performance program.

Rate and rank the business’s overall performance and adoption of best practices using confidential KPI and self-managed business improvement plans.

Maximize the human resource potential with skills inventory and HR management.

Leverage financial modeling and projections to develop proactive profitability and budgets.

The Certified shops attending also will learn the latest information on Ford, FCA, Nissan, Infiniti and Hyundai’s consumer awareness initiatives and on-demand consumer direct marketing tools.

The Certified Collision Care Clinics for the first half of 2017 will take place in eight major cities:

Meadowlands, N.J. (March 17)

Pittsburgh (April 20)

Biloxi, Miss. (April 21)

Denver (May 10)

Nashville (May 18)

Boston (June 8)

Minneapolis (June 15)

Seattle (June 22)

“A new era in the collision repair industry requires shops to once again reengineer and reinvent their business operations to maximize all their resources and achieve the highest levels of success,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance. “The 20/20 Vision Clinics will assist the attendees in maintaining their competitive edge and dominating their markets.”

Attendance is limited to Certified Repair Providers and invited guests only.

To register for one of the clinics, visit http://assuredperformance.net/events. If you have additional questions, please email [email protected] .