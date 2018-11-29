Assured Performance Introduces Claims and Collision Repair Integrated Ecosystem 

Assured Performance has announced the details of their next-generation Network Management Ecosystem engineered to connect the entire claims and collision repair industry. Assured Performance states that the ecosystem is the first to integrate manufacturers, insurers, suppliers and repair providers as well as mobile consumers and connected vehicle technologies. It employs API data and information exchange technologies, web applications and smart apps to link and integrate communications and commerce between all industry stakeholders, including:

OEM certification networks and support staff

Insurer claims and repair networks and support staff

Paint companies, their support staff and value-added programs

Repair providers using ShopOps

MSOs and their individual locations

Wholesale parts dealers

Suppliers and their sales and support staff

Consumers through intelligent online locators, VIN-driven smart apps and connected vehicle technologies

The network management functionality is designed for entities that want to manage their own networks as well as for those looking for third-party administration. To create an entire ecosystem, Assured Performance integrated their APEX Network Management System used by several OEMs, MSOs and suppliers with ShopOps, their process management program that is already installed at thousands of certified shops. To create a closed loop, these systems are integrated with intelligent shop locators and smart app devices that have been downloaded by millions of consumers already. This unique ecosystem also provides inter-connectivity with main suppliers, IPs, and other data and information sources.

The new-generation ecosystem relies on data integrity and tracking as a foundation for blockchain technology and similar concepts to be harnessed by the industry in the future. Altogether, Assured Performance states that these tools create a seamless system that promotes and delivers information sharing, automated communications, on-demand processes, performance reporting, repair procedure access and documentation, and even enables consumer appointment-setting.

Assured Performance states that this new-generation ecosystem is a “quantum leap” beyond the current, 40-year old DRP business model that dominates the industry. The company claims the new ecosystem model lays the foundation for cutting-edge approaches like predictive estimating, analytical estimating, and telematics with vehicle-generated damage analysis and FNOL with interfaces that embrace consumer mobility and device preferences.

Assured Performance says the tools are already deployed and operational in the market and do not disrupt existing practices by mandating preferred estimating systems or other restrictive integration barriers. Using this new turnkey system, Certified Repair Providers can even leap beyond basic repair procedure access and provide a “Certified Repair Option” for their customers.

Assured Performance invites all industry segments to leverage the ecosystem components, specific to their needs. OEMs, insurers, suppliers and MSOs all have the option of self-managed or third-party administration of their respective networks with flexible linkage, features and functionality. They can even create their own hybrid model that best accommodates their existing infrastructures, future strategies and business goals.

“Our objective was to develop the most robust and comprehensive network management system conceived based upon how all segments of the industry must operate in the future, not the past,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance. “What we’ve created is a quantum leap for our industry. We’re now able to provide a better way to do business for everyone looking for clarity, order and efficiency in this rapidly changing marketplace and new world order.”