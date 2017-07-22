New Assured Performance Certification Model Emphasizes Consumer Awareness, Repair Quality

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Assured Performance Network said it has launched a new initiative called “OEM Certification 2.0 – The CRP Model.”

“The various elements of OEM Certification 2.0 are designed to address many of the challenges and needs of the industry as we reach the next frontier in automotive technology and collision repair,” Assured Performance said in a news release.

The foundation of OEM Certification 2.0 is the CRP Model, which addresses critical such as customer referrals from OEMs, repair-quality output and business performance.

Numerous elements of OEM Certification 2.0 are immediately available to all Assured Performance members as part of their certification fees, the organization said.

‘A Major Paradigm Shift’

According to Assured Performance, the CRP Model has two objectives:

Ensure that all new-model vehicle owners know the critical importance of selecting a manufacturer-certified repair provider to repair their damaged vehicle

Ensure that all certified repair providers properly and safely repair all vehicles to manufacturers specifications.

The elements of the CRP Model include consumer awareness, direct consumer marketing, business development, process management, cutting-edge electronic systems and support tools, as well as extensive training and education, according to Assured Performance.

“The entire model collectively represents a major paradigm shift for the industry and an enhancement to the DRP model,” the organization said. “The new CRP model is engineered to help consumers and insurers to easily identify and select a certified repair provider through intelligent shop locators and smart apps with the ability to create the assignment with a set appointment connecting consumers with the certified repair provider of choice.”

Coinciding with the new program, Assured Performance and the network’s OEM partners are launching a series of consumer-awareness initiatives, “along with several major business support tools to address the workmanship and business operational challenges.”

The consumer-awareness and referral efforts also include automaker direct consumer communications, and will eventually include telematics, the organization noted.

In July alone, the automakers have contacted more than 4 million consumers, according to Assured Performance. A specially designed online shop locator for insurers, www.Advanced RepairCapable.com, has attracted more than 37,000 hits from insurers, the network said.

‘ShopOps’

As part of the program, certified repair providers also receive CRP marketing tools such as OEM-branded signage, custom Website development, social media promotion and direct-marketing materials.

On the repair side, Assured Performance has developed “ShopOps,” a cloud-based toolbox that includes a quality-assurance system, KPI benchmarking tools, an electronic operations manual and a customer relationship management system.

“Now that we have achieved nearly complete coverage of the entire country, our mission is to help transform our certified network into process-driven collision care providers that deliver the highest repair quality and customer satisfaction,” said Assured Performance founder and CEO Scott Biggs. “Our mission is to ensure that all consumers receive an exceptional repair experience delivered by exceptional businesses.”