Assured Performance Recaps Business Development Summit
Assured Performance held its first Business Development Summit in early August in partnership with leading auto manufacturers, industry vendors/suppliers and key industry subject matter experts. The focus was on certified repair provider success and business excellence based upon the quickly changing market and business demands.
The summit spanned a total of three days and followed a unique format allowing attendees to customize their experience to their own interests in the wide variety of critical “non-commercial” information offered. Representatives of more than 1,600 certified repair business locations attended.
The delivery of shop-focused content was shared through the collaboration of the key industry companies and guest presenters through a series of presentations, demonstrations and panel discussions. Summit speakers included industry notables such as:
- Michael Anderson, principal with Collision Advice
- Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Mark Zoba, manager of Collision Parts Growth Aftersales, Nissan North America
- Randy Hanson, RMH Consulting
- Lauren Kolak, Collision Portfolio, senior manager for FCA, G.B. Outlaw, principal, G.B Outlaw & Associates
- Marie Artim, vice president of Talent Acquisitions with Enterprise-Rent-A-Car
- Jeff Peevy, president of AMi
- Mark Olson, principal of VECO Experts
- Jason Scharton, global business development manager for 3M
- Ranju Arya, senior business director, Mobility PPG
- Lee Rush, manager of Business Consulting Services for Sherwin Williams
- Chris Bainer, director, Product Management & Marketing, Mitchell APD
- Jerry Gastineau director, Labor Development and Industry Relations, Mitchell International
- Scott Biggs, CEO and founder of Assured Performance
Individual attendees and specially selected “delegates” exchanged insight into industry trends, and growth and profit strategies. Attendees learned how to leverage business tools and best practices for greater business performance, quality integrity, industry trends, as well as growth, profit and financial success strategies through a series of presentations, demonstrations, and panel discussions.
“It was an absolute honor to speak at the Assured Performance Business Development Summit,” said Anderson. “The enthusiasm and passion of the attendees was the highlight of my week. It was exciting to see shops that are committed to learning not only how to deliver exceptional customer service experience, but also understanding the importance of internal quality control procedures to ensure safe and proper repairs.”
Added Assured Performance CEO and Founder Scott Biggs, “Our goal is to ensure that every shop in our collective networks is not only OEM certified, but also a best-in-class, exceptional business operation adequately prepared to meet the business demands of today and tomorrow. The collaborative effort by everyone involved was a major industry milestone. We collectively recognize that all of our business’ success is based upon their business’ success.”