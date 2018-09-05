Assured Performance Recaps Business Development Summit

Assured Performance held its first Business Development Summit in early August in partnership with leading auto manufacturers, industry vendors/suppliers and key industry subject matter experts. The focus was on certified repair provider success and business excellence based upon the quickly changing market and business demands.

The summit spanned a total of three days and followed a unique format allowing attendees to customize their experience to their own interests in the wide variety of critical “non-commercial” information offered. Representatives of more than 1,600 certified repair business locations attended.

The delivery of shop-focused content was shared through the collaboration of the key industry companies and guest presenters through a series of presentations, demonstrations and panel discussions. Summit speakers included industry notables such as:

Michael Anderson, principal with Collision Advice

Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Mark Zoba, manager of Collision Parts Growth Aftersales, Nissan North America

Randy Hanson, RMH Consulting

Lauren Kolak, Collision Portfolio, senior manager for FCA, G.B. Outlaw, principal, G.B Outlaw & Associates

Marie Artim, vice president of Talent Acquisitions with Enterprise-Rent-A-Car

Jeff Peevy, president of AMi

Mark Olson, principal of VECO Experts

Jason Scharton, global business development manager for 3M

Ranju Arya, senior business director, Mobility PPG

Lee Rush, manager of Business Consulting Services for Sherwin Williams

Chris Bainer, director, Product Management & Marketing, Mitchell APD

Jerry Gastineau director, Labor Development and Industry Relations, Mitchell International

Scott Biggs, CEO and founder of Assured Performance

Individual attendees and specially selected “delegates” exchanged insight into industry trends, and growth and profit strategies. Attendees learned how to leverage business tools and best practices for greater business performance, quality integrity, industry trends, as well as growth, profit and financial success strategies through a series of presentations, demonstrations, and panel discussions.

“It was an absolute honor to speak at the Assured Performance Business Development Summit,” said Anderson. “The enthusiasm and passion of the attendees was the highlight of my week. It was exciting to see shops that are committed to learning not only how to deliver exceptional customer service experience, but also understanding the importance of internal quality control procedures to ensure safe and proper repairs.”

Added Assured Performance CEO and Founder Scott Biggs, “Our goal is to ensure that every shop in our collective networks is not only OEM certified, but also a best-in-class, exceptional business operation adequately prepared to meet the business demands of today and tomorrow. The collaborative effort by everyone involved was a major industry milestone. We collectively recognize that all of our business’ success is based upon their business’ success.”