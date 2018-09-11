Assured Performance Releases New ShopOps Features

The Assured Performance certified collision repair network has announced the official release of several additions and enhancements to ShopOps, their proprietary business process management system.

ShopOps was designed exclusively for certified collision repair providers as a suite of business tools to help them organize, improve and manage their OEM certifications and business operations. It is included as an integral element of their certification program, enabling them to comply with numerous OEM requirements and perform at the highest performance levels. The turnkey system is already installed and functional at over 2,000 certified repair providers, with expectations to reach 3,000 repair businesses by year-end.

Some of the new ShopOps features and enhancements released are:

CRM module – Customer relationship management system with the ability to receive and process appointments made by consumers through numerous OEM shop locators and smart apps. The system also facilitates direct communications and customer retention initiatives to enhance the consumer’s experience.

Enhanced repair documentation system (OE-QC) – This feature is based upon mitigating the shop’s liability and increasing repair quality – especially critical considering the John Eagle case. The feature provides the shop with a turnkey “repair documentation system” and record storage, enabling efficient electronic proof of how the vehicle was repaired, as well as OEM repair procedure use and the results of scans performed. The program includes a smart app interface for technicians to electronically document their work product.

docuManager & eTraining – A content management and training resource system for centralized listing and management of available industry training, business-specific processes, procedures, checklists, job descriptions and forms.

Enhanced eMarketing – New marketing solutions to help certified collision care providers further promote their certified credentials in their consumer-facing sales and marketing efforts. Feature provides systematic consumer press releases, use of approved OEM logos and credentials, personalized online locator landing pages, and on-demand marketing with email blasts and brochures to consumers.

eLobby – Providing shops with their own “TV channel” playing OEM messages, electronic signage, a waiting room informational video, before-and-after pictures, and even shop commercials messages. All information is streamed electronically via the web and displayed on flat-screen monitors in the shop’s lobby.

hrManager – A human resource management system to track the technician training and skills inventory and manage overall HR functions. This is critical to assign technicians to jobs based upon capabilities and I-CAR and OEM training received.

Enhanced 5-star business improvement program – A business improvement program to evaluate the shop, create improvement plans, self-manage performance data (KPI) with rating and ranking, and create financial projections.

“We continue to design ShopOps to be a cutting-edge tool that gives certified repair providers business tools others don’t,” said Scott Biggs, CEO and founder of Assured Performance. “We want all of our network shops to be process-driven machines that deliver the greatest efficiency with the highest repair quality and customer satisfaction.”