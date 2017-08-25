Assured Performance Selects VECO Experts as Preferred Provider

Assured Performance Network announced that it has entered into a new agreement with Vehicle Collision (VECO) Experts.

Assured Performance has designated VECO Experts as a preferred provider of optional in-shop repair-quality support services such as technical training lessons for shop personnel, distribution of monthly quality and equipment reports, and regular technical support.

Seattle-based VECO Experts currently provides third-party certification-compliance inspections for Assured Performance in select markets across the country. The additional services are optional for shops in the Assured Performance Network.

VECO Experts’ services include collision repair management, quality, culture, technical repair instruction, equipment examinations and shop inspection services.

“It’s a perfect fit,” said Mark Olson, CEO of VECO Experts. “VECO is in shops all over the country every month, so this arrangement is a natural fit and complement for both companies to work together to benefit shops in need of assistance.”

Olson, an original co-founder of Verifacts Automotive, launched VECO Experts at the 2016 SEMA Show.

“VECO Experts services represent a valuable option for many of our certified repair providers,” added Aaron Clark, VP and general manager at Assured Performance. “We are pleased to put together an agreement that brings top-notch resources to assist in the ongoing quest for optimum technical repair quality.”

Spring Cutsforth, VP of operations at VECO Experts, asserted that Assured Performance and VECO Experts “are rooted in the highest ethical standards and committed to ensuring each vehicle is repaired to OEM specifications to ensure fit, finish, durability, value and consumer safety.”