asTech and Certified Collision Group Agree to Strategic Partnership

Repairify, Inc., makers of the asTech diagnostic device, have signed an agreement with Certified Collision Group (CCG) that calls for asTech to be the preferred provider of diagnostic and vehicle electronic repair services for CCG and their national collision repair network.

“At asTech, we protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems,” said Dan Young, vice president of sales and marketing of asTech. “We recognized early on that CCG’s unique model of a network driven by independently-operated certified repair centers is similarly focused on protecting their customers by producing safe and proper repairs each and every time. We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with an organization committed to OEM certifications and using OEM repair procedures to fix cars the right way.”

asTech states that it uses only OEM factory scan tools operated by ASE Certified Master Technicians. asTech secures the vehicle build data on every car. The build data provides asTech technicians access to all of the modules on the car. Within minutes of completing the diagnostic service request, asTech sends a report to the repair facility that lists the OEM tool used, the number of modules read, key repair recommendations, and all of the diagnostic trouble codes and issues identified during the diagnostic process.

“Our whole goal is to keep the car in the production lane at the shop,” said Young. “Using OEM tools, asTech is be able to perform reprogramming and recalibrations while the car stays at the CCG repair center.”

Added CCG President and CEO Bruce Bares, “The combination of CCG’s proven platform requiring advanced repair capabilities through OE certifications, leading B2B partner KPI results, and having rapidly yet very selectively grown into 30-plus states clearly led us to aligning with the industry’s top diagnostics services provider. We are excited about the partnership with asTech, knowing we’ll both continue to scale rapidly and that it’s built to last.”

In addition to receiving a special incentive on the purchase of a new asTech device, CCG shops will also have access to online and in-person training. asTech and CCG will continue to collaborate together to provide instructional training to their rapidly growing network of OEM certified collision repair centers.