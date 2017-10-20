asTech and Nexsyis Collision Announce Launch of Joint Software Integration

asTech and Nexsyis Collision have announced the release of an application integration providing secure two-way, real-time communication between the two platforms. According to both companies, this integration dramatically streamlines the entire vehicle diagnostic and reporting process for Nexsyis shop management system users.

“The repair technician can request a diagnostic scan directly from the repair order within the Nexsyis shop management system and a request for service is automatically created,” said Frank Terlep, chief technology officer for asTech. “The integration also allows shop personnel to communicate with asTech Master Technicians via two-way chat and mobile apps, and automatically attaches OEM generated diagnostic reports within the appropriate Nexsyis repair order folder.”

Added David Braun, CEO of Nexsyis, “We are committed to helping our customers achieve the highest level of efficiency by providing them with a secure data exchange with other third-party vendors of their choice. When asTech contacted us to integrate with one of our MSO customers, we were very interested in helping our client streamline the vehicle diagnostic process to improve their internal workflow.”

According to asTech and Nexsyis, the two-way integration is currently being implemented in a large MSO on the West Coast, and will be made available to all Nexsyis Collision users following the SEMA Show.