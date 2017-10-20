Body Shop Business
Uncategorized/asTech
ago

asTech and Nexsyis Collision Announce Launch of Joint Software Integration

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

asTech and Nexsyis Collision Announce Launch of Joint Software Integration

IHS Markit Experts to Share Auto Aftermarket, Commercial Vehicle and Technology Trends at AAPEX 2017

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Steps Up for Golf Tournament

National Auto Body Council Receives Prestigious National ‘Power of A’ Summit Award

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

Repairify, maker of the asTech scan tool, announced three acquisitions.

asTech and Nexsyis Collision have announced the release of an application integration providing secure two-way, real-time communication between the two platforms. According to both companies, this integration dramatically streamlines the entire vehicle diagnostic and reporting process for Nexsyis shop management system users.

“The repair technician can request a diagnostic scan directly from the repair order within the Nexsyis shop management system and a request for service is automatically created,” said Frank Terlep, chief technology officer for asTech. “The integration also allows shop personnel to communicate with asTech Master Technicians via two-way chat and mobile apps, and automatically attaches OEM generated diagnostic reports within the appropriate Nexsyis repair order folder.”

Added David Braun, CEO of Nexsyis, “We are committed to helping our customers achieve the highest level of efficiency by providing them with a secure data exchange with other third-party vendors of their choice. When asTech contacted us to integrate with one of our MSO customers, we were very interested in helping our client streamline the vehicle diagnostic process to improve their internal workflow.”

According to asTech and Nexsyis, the two-way integration is currently being implemented in a large MSO on the West Coast, and will be made available to all Nexsyis Collision users following the SEMA Show.

 