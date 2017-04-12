asTech Appoints Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Repairify, maker of the asTech diagnostic scan tool, recently announced the addition of Frank Terlep as chief technology officer and Todd Balan as senior vice president of corporate development, respectively.

Terlep has more than 30 years of technology experience in the automotive, collision repair and claims industries. He has held executive positions at AkzoNobel, Mitchell International and Carstation.com and is a past chairman of the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association. In addition, Terlep has launched three successful startups and has helped design and launch four business management software systems for the auto body and repair industries.

Most recently, Terlep designed and developed The Demand Engine, an SaaS-based sales, marketing and customer-retention system.

“Joining the asTech management team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build an organization and technology solution that will change the way collision repairers, insurers and other organizations properly test and repair a vehicle’s electronic nervous system,” Terlep said.

Balan most recently served as vice president corporate development for Polaris Industries, and currently serves on the company’s board of directors. He also has served as director of marketing and strategy for United Technologies Corp.’s Fire Safety & Security business and has held marketing, general management, business development and strategy roles within Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric and Colfax Corp. In addition, Balan has served on various for-profit and nonprofit boards.

In his new role, Balan will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion into the mobile vehicle electronic services market.

“The addition of Todd and Frank to the senior leadership team represents an important step forward in the company’s efforts to expand its capabilities to service today’s sophisticated vehicles,” Repairify CEO Doug Kelly said. “The need for vehicle electronic services is now more evident than ever as auto manufacturers race to deliver safer, smarter, more fuel-efficient, connected vehicles, through the use of technology.”