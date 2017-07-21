Body Shop Business
asTech Parent Repairify Completes Mobile Diagnostics Deal

Repairify, maker of the asTech scan tool, announced three acquisitions.Repairify, parent company of the remote diagnostics firm asTech, said it completed its acquisition of Mobile Diagnostics.

Mobile Diagnostics provides mobile electrical automotive diagnostic services in the Chicagoland market, and will continue operating under the asTech brand.

“Our company has expanded rapidly over the past few years, and with the addition of asTech, we see this accelerating even faster in the future,” said Ryan Welsch, owner of Mobile Diagnostics. “The market for what we are doing is growing so quickly that without the resources of a company like asTech, I’m not sure how smaller independent operators will be able to keep up.”

Welsch will be assuming the role of Chicago market manager, overseeing the company’s expansion in the Chicagoland market.

“Chicago is one of the largest markets in the U.S., and the addition of Mobile Diagnostics allows us to immediately expand our mobile services in this key market,” said Repairify CEO Doug Kelly. “Ryan has built a terrific business, and we are excited he’s decided to lead our efforts in the greater Chicago area.”

