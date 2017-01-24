Aston, Pa., Maaco Re-Opens Under New Management

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair has re-opened its Aston, Pa., location, with John Terrizzi Jr. at the helm. Terrizzi already operates two successful Maaco shops in the Philadelphia area.

“Since I was a child and saw a photo of my father and uncle standing next to a mint condition Model T Ford they restored, I knew this was the career path I would choose,” Terrizzi said. “The Maaco brand and business model is second to none, and it inspired me to open my first Maaco in Bridgeport in 2013. Just one year later I expanded to Manayunk. When the opportunity arose in Aston, I seized it and look forward to providing services to that community as well.”

Terrizzi’s inherited his business sense from his father John Sr., who had been in the automotive business all his life.

Driven by his love of people, family and cars, Terrizzi Jr. attracted a team of exceptional employees. Nicole Sargent, who had managed a Maaco in the past, along with his son, John III, worked night and day to build fleet accounts. Other family members came on board to learn operations and customer service to attract retail business and create the thriving Maaco shops.

Terrizzi Jr. operates his business under the adage that he learned from his father: Create an atmosphere in which everyone works together like a family. He inspires his technicians to make the world a bit brighter and more sustainable, one restored vehicle at a time.

John Terrizzi III is building on the business practices of his father and grandfather by trying to expand the philanthropic aspect of the family-run Maaco stores. Close friends whose lives have been affected by Cystic Fibrosis have moved the Terrizzi family to support the CF Foundation and finding a cure for CF.

Maaco, part of Charlotte-based Driven Brands Inc., provides automotive paint and cosmetic repair services for nearly 500,000 drivers annually. Maaco has more than 470 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada.