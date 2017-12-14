Attorney Todd Tracy to Keynote Midwest Auto Body Trade Show

Todd Tracy, the Dallas attorney who represented the Seebachans in their multi-million-dollar lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center, is the scheduled keynote speaker for the Iowa Collision Repair Association’s (ICRA) Midwest Auto Body Trade Show.

The trade show will take place Feb. 16-17 at Prairie Meadows hotel and casino in Altoona, Iowa.

In his presentation, Tracy will share hands-on engineering techniques that will enable body shops to conduct more detailed repair estimates as they begin to start thinking like crashworthiness experts. In addition, Tracy will discuss strategies for shops “to keep people like him out of their business.”

“We need to get all stakeholders on the same page,” ICRA President Laura Larson said. “And this is the way to do it.”

The agenda includes education sessions on topics ranging from autonomous vehicles to industry culture and training. ICRA lobbyist Scott Weiser will provide an update on legislation that affects the auto body industry.

More than 70 booths will bring new ideas, new technology and new information to the trade show, which will include product demonstrations, training and a welcome reception on the show floor.

Feb. 16 will be Collision Repair Education Foundation Student Education Day, and the foundation will bring busloads of students to the event.

The Iowa Community College Refinish Competition returns as a show favorite. There are few restrictions in the competition, which makes for some innovative and crazy hoods.

“Our students really like being involved with the show,” said Gary Sanger of Des Moines Community College. “It is encouraging to see the industry reach out.”

The event offers the opportunity to network with key decision makers, share business ideas, welcome students as potential employees and as Larson says, “get on the same page.”

To register or for more information, visit the ICRA website.