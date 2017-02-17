Audatex, a San Diego-based provider of estimating and claims software, donated $2.3 million in software subscriptions to collision schools across the United States in 2016 through a partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

The Audatex Educational Institutions Program has donated subscriptions of the company’s estimating software to more than 250 collision repair programs at schools in 40 states through its collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Through the partnership, eligible collision schools in North America can gain access to Audatex Estimating with multi-user software licenses, online courses and training, a custom curriculum that offers CEUs and I-CAR points, and technical support, all at no charge.

“The collision repair industry requires a well-trained, skilled workforce to repair vehicles safely and efficiently, as well as adapt to the rapid pace of vehicle design and technology,” said Don Mikrut, vice president of collision repair services at Audatex. “In 2016, in partnership with CREF, Audatex made a commitment to provide our collision estimating solution to collision repair schools to provide them with access to state-of-the-art tools for collision repair estimating. CREF is an organization that our industry should rally behind to support as we need to ensure the proper education for students that look to our industry as a career.”

To qualify, technical and vocational schools in the United States and Canada that offer a collision repair program need to fill out the Educational Institutions Program Contact Form on the Audatex website.