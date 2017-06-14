Audi Demonstrates Self-Driving Technology in New York, a First for State

Audi became the first company to demonstrate an automated vehicle in New York, at an event near Albany.

Audi offered rides and demonstrations of Audi Highway Pilot technology – Society of Automobile Engineers Level 3 automation – to legislators, their staffs, media and other stakeholders.

The vehicle is capable of automated driving at posted highway speeds when specific conditions are met. Two trained engineers were in the vehicle to monitor the system and ensure safety – one in the front seat and one in the back.

Audi’s demonstration vehicle already has safely logged thousands of miles on limited access highways across the United States, according to the automaker.

“Audi, with the partnership of forward-thinking states like New York, are at the forefront of defining the future of transportation,’’ said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America. “That kind of innovation only happens with industry and government working hand-in-hand toward a shared goal of safer roads.”

New York recently selected Audi of America as the first company approved to perform autonomous vehicle testing in the state after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state was accepting applications from companies interested in testing or demonstrating autonomous vehicles on public roads.

New legislation included in New York’s FY 2018 budget allows for testing autonomous technology through a year-long pilot program. Audi’s vehicle routing information for the Albany demonstration was pre-approved by the New York State Police and its application was approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles. State Police review the route to be taken, and are required to supervise the demonstration.