Audi First to be Approved for Autonomous Vehicle Demonstration in New York

Audi is the first company to receive approval to demonstrate autonomous vehicles in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Audi plans to conduct a demonstration of self-driving technology in mid June in Albany.

The automaker said it intends to demonstrate and test Level 3 automated vehicles in New York. SAE (Society of Automobile Engineers) Level 3 means a vehicle is capable of automated driving at posted highway speeds when specific conditions are met.

Two trained engineers – one in the front seat and one in the back – will be in the vehicle to monitor the system and ensure safety. Audi’s demonstration vehicle already has safely logged thousands of miles on limited access highways across the United States, according to the automaker.

“We have been leading the way in the development of piloted driving technology for more than a decade now, and testing in real-world environments is a key step in our pursuit of safer roads,” said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America. “We applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership and stand ready to assist in defining how this future will unfold in the Empire State now and for years to come.”

Earlier this month, Cuomo announced that New York is accepting applications from companies interested in testing or demonstrating autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Audi’s vehicle routing information has been pre-approved by the New York State Police, and its application was approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles on May 26.