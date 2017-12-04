Body Shop Business
Auglaize Auto Body
Auglaize Auto Body Celebrates New Shop, New Paint Booth

Auglaize Auto Body in Wapakoneta, Ohio, recently held an open house and ribbon-cutting to celebrate its new facility and new paint booth.

The shop opened in 2011 as Vintage Metal Werks, specializing in refurbished vintage Volkswagen buses. Several weeks ago, the shop moved to a new facility in downtown Wapakoneta under a new name – Auglaize Auto Body – and now is a full-service collision repair facility.

The facility features a new Accudraft SS paint booth, which the shop purchased with a $70,000 grant from the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority.

“The new energy-efficient booth uses 30 percent less energy, recycles 80 percent of the heat generated in the bake cycle and will allow us to paint seven or eight vehicles per day,” owner Joe Patterson said previously.

