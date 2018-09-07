Australian Collision Repair Network Joins Repair-Bot Project to Streamline Plastic Repair

Australia’s largest automotive collision repair network, AMA/Gemini Group, has partnered with Industry 4.0 innovator Tradiebot Industries’ Repair-Bot project being developed in conjunction with Swinburne University.

With backing from the Australian Government’s Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center (IMCRC), the stage one, $1.2 million collaborative Repair-bot project is making use of 3D printing technologies and robotics along with novel materials to enable automated rapid repair service for plastic car parts.

“Commitment from leading industry players such as the AMA/Gemini Group is a positive indication we are on track in solving the current obstacle in the automotive collision repair industry around the repairs of plastic components,” said Mario Dimovski, founder of Tradiebot Industries.

Added Dave Calder, corporate general manager, AMA/Gemini Group, “With advances in vehicle technology, parts costs rising and skills availability ever challenging, we are constantly looking at ways to advance the industry, refine our operation and continually deliver on our ability to provide value to our clients and customers.”