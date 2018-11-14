Author of Collision Repair History Book Donates to Scholarship

The author of YesterWreck: The History of the Collision Repair Industry In America, Gary Ledoux, announced the launch of his book while speaking before the most recent Collision Industry Conference held in Las Vegas. While speaking, he presented Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the Collision Repair Education Foundation, a check for $500 for the Chuck Sulkala National Auto Body Council (NABC) Appreciation Scholarship Fund. A portion of each book sold by Ledoux is earmarked for the fund. The books first went on sale on Sept. 12.

The Sulkala scholarship program honors NABC founder and longtime executive director Chuck Sulkala, who retired earlier this year after a notable career in the collision repair industry. The funds will help future collision repair technicians further their education. NABC is the premier organization of collision industry partners dedicated to strategic networking opportunities to positively promote the collision repair industry.

“This industry is known for ‘giving back’ in so many ways,” said Ledoux. “I am proud to be able to do that in my own small way – by bringing the industry’s history to light, and helping future industry technicians further their education.”

Author Gary Ledoux has spent almost 50 years in the automotive business, starting at an auto parts/PBE jobber in his native New Hampshire. The last 29 years of his career was spent at American Honda, the last 12 of those years on the collision side of the business where, among other duties, he administered Honda’s body shop certification program. Ledoux retired in October of 2017 and now works part-time as a freelance journalist. His book is available at www.yesterwreck.com.