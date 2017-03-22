The Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it is holding its First Annual Skeet Shoot on May 3 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas, Texas. Shotgun rental, training and safety orientation is available at Elm Fork. All guns must meet Elm Fork requirements: a barrel 21” or longer, and no sawed-off or pistol-grip guns.

This Olympic status sport is a competitive activity where participants use shotguns to shoot at clay targets. This first-of-its-kind collision repair event promises to bring a great crowd to this Texas industry day.

“We chose to do something different this year,” said ABAT Executive Director Jill Tuggle. “This is a Texas day and is going to be a lot of fun.”

Lunch will be provided, and there will be “amazing” door prizes. Top shooters will each win a beautiful, mantle-worthy gun.

ABAT is inviting everyone to join in on the ground floor for this historic annual event. Space is limited. Visit www.abat.us to sign up and pay. For more information, call Jill Tuggle at (817) 899-0554.