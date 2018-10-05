Body Shop Business
News/Consolidators and MSOs
ago

Canada-Based Auto Body Shop Consolidator Receives $15 Million Investment

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Seeking Speakers for Collision P.R.E.P.

Volkswagen Aims to Sell 150,000 Electric Vehicles as Early as 2020

Don & Sons Body Shop Painter Achieves Axalta's Master Certification

Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Deems 2018 Symposium a Success

Autel Releases New ADAS Calibration Toolset Placement Video

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2018 SEMA Show

Candian-based Lift Auto Group, a consolidator of automotive collision repair centers, has struck a $15 million equity deal with Canadian Business Growth Fund, according to an article from the Kelowna Daily Courier.

Lift currently owns and operates six auto body shops in Western Canada. The fund will provide Lift with long-term capital to grow and acquire more auto body collision repair shops. The fund will also receive a 40 percent ownership position in the company and one of five seats on the board.

Lift is the Canadian Business Growth Fund’s first investment. In total, the fund has $545 million to invest in growing mid-sized Canadian companies.

The fund, which could grow to $1 billion, is a coalition of nine banks (CIBC, Royal, BMO, TD, Scotiabank, Laurentian, HSBC, National and Canadian Western), three insurance companies (SunLife, Great-West Life and Manulife) and one provincial Crown corporation, Alberta Treasury Branches (ATB Financial).

Lift’s goal is to acquire 10 to 15 additional auto body shops across Western Canada every year, according to the article.

To read the full article, click here.