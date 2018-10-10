Auto Body Shop Creates Management Software...for Auto Body Shops

MyShop Traffic, a management software for collision repair facilities created by a body shop for a body shop, will make its debut at the 2018 SEMA Show at booth no. 30237 in the South Hall.

MyShop Traffic, the brainchild of 40-year auto body veteran Gene Cortes, is an easy-to-use, secure and full-service management software that is designed to increase a body shop’s productivity and ROI. Since the 1970s, Cortes has worked in every aspect of this business – from driving tow trucks, to working as an adjuster for major auto insurance companies, to managing and owning small body shops before opening his current 14,000-square-foot body shop in 1992.

“MyShop Traffic was designed out of our own need to create efficiencies in our repair process that were costing us money,” said Cortes. “We created a program that helped us digitally track vehicles in the repair process, manage inventory and cut back on cycle time, which all have an impact on profits. Over the past year, we have worked to further develop the software to offer it to all body shops who want to see more money in their bottom line.”

MyShop Traffic optimizes a shop’s business by tracking cycle time, cutting back on wasted inventory, increasing productivity and allowing shop owners to lead and manage their staff from any location in the world. Run from the palm of your hand via a smartphone, laptop or tablet, the software is secure, smart and mobile. MyShop Traffic optimizes workflow, logistics, output and profit, ensuring that every body shop is operating at its fullest and most streamlined potential. All of this yields fewer errors, less delays, decreased costs and increased revenues.

Live demos of the software are available at the MyShop Traffic booth at the SEMA Show.

For additional information about MyShop Traffic, visit www.myshoptraffic.com.