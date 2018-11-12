Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Suffers Total Loss After Fire

A fire at Walton Auto Body, located in Parks Township, Pa., suffered a total loss and caused burns on the owner’s hands and face, according to an article on TRIBLIVE.com.

Firefighters responded to the fire Saturday morning and helped evacuate a woman living in an apartment above the shop while trying to extinguish the fire.

Volunteer firefighters from nine fire companies responded and helped contain the fire so as not to let it spread to the shop’s paint booth and other surrounding businesses.

According to the article, the auto body shop and apartment appeared to be a total loss.

It is not currently known what caused the fire. While fighting the fire, though, there were additional risks due to flammable solvents and paint inside the shop. Propane tanks outside it also presented risks. Firefighters directed hundreds of gallons of water onto a large commercial propane tank and at least two smaller ones to prevent an explosion, according to the article.

