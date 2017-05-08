Auto Body Smart Parts Earns NSF International Automotive Parts Distributor Certification

Auto Body Smart Parts, a leading aftermarket automotive distributor based in Orem, Utah, that has been named “Auto Body Parts Supplier of the Year” twice by Consumer Business Review, has earned certification from the NSF Automotive Parts Distributor Certification Program.

To earn certification, Auto Body Smart Parts successfully met all of NSF’s requirements, which include having effective records management and inventory tracking systems to track orders and parts through the supply chain. Other requirements include:

An ISO 9001 certified quality management system

Business liability insurance

Customer service procedures requiring timely order processing and communications

A defective parts procedure including a customer part complaint process

A formal corrective action process for complaints and an immediate recall plan (to use should the situation arise)

As an NSF Certified automotive parts distributor, Auto Body Smart Parts is authorized to use the NSF Certified Distributor mark on its website and in promotional materials and also appears in NSF International’s online certification listings. Auto Body Smart Parts will undergo ongoing quality system audits to maintain certification.

The addition of Auto Body Smart Parts brings the total number of NSF certified distributor sites across the U.S. to nearly 200.

For more information about Auto Body Smart Parts, visit www.autobodysmartparts.com. For more information about NSF International automotive certification, visit nsfautomotive.com or email [email protected].