ago

Auto Care Association Announces Details for 2018 Trade Mission to Costa Rica

The Auto Care Association has announced a new trade mission to Costa Rica May 21-22, 2018 as part of the Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) award the association received from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support export promotion projects in Latin America.

The Costa Rica trade mission is a business development opportunity designed to assist U.S. companies in the automotive industry with gaining firsthand market information and meeting with potential clients and partners, which are pre-screened to match participants’ specific business objectives.

Trade mission packages include personalized business-to-business matchmaking meetings, hotel accommodations, local transportation, meals, interpreters and market overview briefings. The trade mission is open to all companies in the industry, with qualifying companies eligible to receive a $2,000 offset of the trade mission package cost.

The United States is Costa Rica’s main trading partner, accounting for about 47 percent of Costa Rica’s total imports. Under the Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR), 100 percent of U.S. consumer and industrial goods exports to the region are no longer subject to tariffs. Costa Rica’s economic and political stability have made it historically the leader in the region for international business and tourism.

Previous trade missions to Latin American countries, organized by the Auto Care Association in collaboration with the U.S. Commercial Service, include Guatemala, Peru, Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua.

To learn more and apply to attend the Auto Care Association’s Costa Rica trade mission in 2018, click here. For more information about this event, contact Carolina Arregoces at [email protected] or (240) 333-1037.

