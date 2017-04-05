Auto Care Association and ASE Recognize World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association announced that of the more than 895,300 automotive technicians working in the United States, 16 individuals have qualified for the prestigious 2017 World Class Technician Award. The Auto Care Association and National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) work together to recognize these professional technicians who have tested and obtained ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2016 test administrated by ASE. These technicians must simultaneously hold these active certifications: Master Collision Repair/Refinish Technician, Master Auto Technician, Master Truck Technician with T1 and T8 certifications, and Advanced Engine Performance certifications for gasoline (L1) and diesel (L2) engines.

The 2017 World Class Technicians are:

Dale Banfi, Downers Grove, Ill.

James Bennett, Jr., Norfolk, Va.

Justin Buckler, Mechanicsville, Md.

Joe Gould, Hastings, Fla.

Kenneth Grabowski, Rolling Meadows, Ill.

Kelley Hatlee, Gillespie, Ill.

Matt Krull, Lester Prairie, Minn.

Andrew Lewis, Island Lake, Ill.

James Mcleod Sr., Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Dwayne Myers, Woodsboro, Md.

Gary Sapp, Pensacola, Fla.

John Steinacker, Lamy, N.M.

Tony Tasillo, Moffat, Ontario, Canada

Lewis Vicinus Jr., Millville, N.J.

John Villa, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Ernest Worner, Plantersville, Texas

“Recipients of the World Class Technician Award are truly the best of the best, and the Auto Care Association is proud to recognize these professionals with ASE,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Passing 22 ASE tests is a monumental achievement requiring exceptional knowledge and skills.”

Added Tim Zilke, president and CEO, ASE, “This recognition partnership between the Auto Care Association and ASE represents one of the most significant achievement awards available to our ASE-certified professionals. ASE is grateful for the support the Auto Care Association provides to our service professionals in recognizing these outstanding individuals each year and we celebrate more than a quarter century of this commitment to excellence with the Auto Care Association.”

Since the World Class Technician recognition was established more than 30 years ago, only 1,930 technicians have been honored. Recipients receive a special certificate signed by the presidents of ASE and the Auto Care Association and an embroidered shoulder insignia.