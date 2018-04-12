Auto Care Association Joins Over 100 Trade Groups Addressing Concerns to Congress on China Tariffs

The Auto Care Association recently joined with more than 100 trade groups to express concern to Congress regarding the potential impact of the Trump Administration’s decision to use tariffs to address China’s unfair trade practices.

In the letter addressed to the chair and ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, the trade groups stated their agreement that China’s “ongoing intellectual property rights violations, forced technology transfers and state intervention harm U.S. companies, workers, consumers and our competitiveness.” The letter also stated that, “the proposed tariff list, and escalating tariff threats made by the administration, however, will not effectively advance our shared goal of changing these harmful Chinese practices.”

“We are pleased to stand together with this broad range of industries in order to demonstrate our shared concerns to Congress and the Trump Administration over the possible imposition of tariffs that are already having a negative impact on our members,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “It is our hope that through this collective effort, we will be able to move the administration away from the use of economically damaging tariffs and toward the development and implementation of a more strategic plan to impact Chinese trade practices.”