Auto Care Association Launches Emerging Technologies Committee

The Auto Care Association announced the formation of the Emerging Technologies Committee – a new standing committee comprised of staff, member volunteers and external stakeholders who will spearhead research and development for vehicle network interfaces, vehicle connectivity and connected aftermarket devices, all on behalf of the independent auto care industry.

“Wireless technology and data collection are quickly becoming integral parts of today’s ‘connected’ vehicles,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “The auto care industry depends on secure and standardized access to this information, particularly when it comes to diagnostic, repair and maintenance services.”

The committee, with the support of issue-specific work groups, will work to develop design and usage requirements for the new technologies, while ensuring that these requirements are reflected in international standards. In addition, the committee will oversee the creation of aftermarket retrofit device standards to provide access to existing vehicles.

“The Auto Care Association is taking on a more prominent role in not only understanding these new vehicle technologies, but also developing solutions that benefit consumers and the independent auto care industry,” said Hanvey. “We look forward to recruiting the best strategic and technical minds from our membership for this important effort.”

The committee emerged from the Telematics and Emerging Technologies Workgroup, which the association established in 2015 to trigger an industry-wide debate on these issues. With the introduction of a formal standing committee, the work can shift from discussion to tangible action.

“Bringing the industry together to generate significant change has been our goal since the beginning,” said Jim Dykstra, CEO, Dytech Auto Group, and founding chairman, Emerging Technologies Committee. “We now have the infrastructure in place for developing a coherent strategy around the rapidly changing vehicle technologies landscape.”

The committee is currently accepting applications to serve on the standing committee as well as the many committee workgroups. Individuals who are employed by a company in good standing with the Auto Care Association and who meet the qualifications will be appointed by the committee chair to either the standing committee, a specific workgroup or both.

Committee members serve three-year terms and are eligible to serve one consecutive three-year term. The committee will meet in-person each fall during the AAPEX show in Las Vegas and in the spring at a location predetermined by the committee. Joe Register, director, emerging technologies, Auto Care Association, will serve as staff liaison to the committee.