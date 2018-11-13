Auto Care Association to Hold Employee Retention Webinar

The Auto Care Association has announced a new webinar to discuss high employee turnover costs and how you can minimize its impact on your business. It will take place on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. EST.

This HDDA-sponsored webinar will be presented by Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The webinar will look at four key ways you can improve employee retention and explore real-world examples of small businesses implementing these strategies. At the end of the webinar, participants will walk away with a list of tangible action items and new resources they can tailor to use in their business.

Milito is the senior executive counsel national federation of independent business, a position she has held since March 2004. She is responsible for managing cases and legal work for the NFIB Small Business Legal Center and working on labor and employment policy. She has testified before Congress, administrative agencies and state legislatures on the small-business impact of legislative and regulatory issues. She is also a frequent media spokesperson on employment and labor matters. She counsels businesses facing employment discrimination charges, wage and hour claims, wrongful termination lawsuits, and in most other areas of human resources law.

