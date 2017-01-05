Body Shop Business
Auto Industry Could Break Sales Records Again

An article in the Washington Post indicates that the number of cars sold in 2016 could again be record-breaking, but a slowdown is inevitable.

After an end-of-the-year push by dealers to clear out their lots, analysts are predicting that 2016 will edge out previous year’s sales of 17.5 million autos by as few as 5,000 vehicles. The article states that if those projections are true, 2016 would mark the seventh consecutive year of rising automotive sales.

But the article later goes on to say that after so many years of sales growth, the ebb and flow of the market cycle suggests the industry is due for some contraction.

To read the full article, click here.

