Auto Magic Launches Advanced Paint Correction System

Auto Magic, ITW Evercoat’s brand of professional car care products, has announced the launch of its PC 1-2-3 Paint Correction System, an advanced three-step system incorporating micro-abrasive technology that cuts through paint imperfections and defects and restores the painted surfaces to like-new condition. Each of the three steps in the system includes materials and pads engineered to address different surface issues like sand scratches, acid rain, oxidation and swirl marks. When used with a DA polisher and pads that are specifically designed for each step in the process, the painted surface is left with a brilliant, deep gloss and swirl-free finish.

“The Auto Magic PC 1-2-3 System is the next generation in paint correction technology,” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat. “The advanced micro-abrasive technology and specially engineered pads can address most any paint issue from swirl marks to paint oxidation, leaving a brilliant finish. The system is reliable and flexible for all types of users, whether using a buffer or DA polisher. And because the system is ‘body shop safe,’ it’s perfect for both detail shops and body shops.”

To help detail shops and body shops experience the benefits for themselves, Auto Magic has created a limited-edition sample kit. The kits include 250-ml sample bottles of each of the three products and the corresponding pads. The sample kits are packaged in a sturdy canvas bag and are available for $46.99 – shipping included at www.automagicpc123.com.

The Auto Magic PC 1-2-3 Paint Correction System is available through authorized Auto Magic Distributors (www.automagic.com/distributor-locator). The system includes the following products and corresponding pads: