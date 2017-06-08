Autocraft Bodywerks Earns Assured Performance Certification

Autocraft Bodywerks of Austin, Texas, has received Assured Performance certification.

The shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

Chris Raeder bought the business from the original owner in 2014 “with the goal of upgrading our capabilities, training programs, technologies and facilities to ensure that every vehicle we repair and restore is returned to the guest in showroom condition or better,” Raeder explains on the shop’s website.

“Unfortunately, we cannot prevent accidents and mishaps from happening, but when they do, we have the talent, the training and the technology to restore your vehicle to the factory standards its designers intended,” he says. “My commitment to all of our guests is to only use OEM replacement parts in the repair and restoration of every vehicle we service. This means that when you choose Autocraft Bodywerks to handle the repair and restoration of your vehicle, those repairs will always be done using the original manufacturer parts and procedures that were designed specifically for your vehicle.”