Advanced Driver-Assist Systems Should Be Standard on All Vehicles, Consumers Say

New research by IHS Markit indicates that consumers are clamoring for advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) as standard features on new vehicles.

“In terms of ADAS, safety features like automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection, consumers wanted to see these features standard across the board,” said Colin Bird, senior automotive technology analyst for IHS Markit and co-author of the report.

Meanwhile, the IHS Markit research concludes that full autonomy in new vehicles isn’t popular among a broad audience.

“There is a large subset of consumers who are willing to pay for full autonomy features, demonstrating that consumers see this more as a value-add rather than a necessary safety component, at least for now,” Bird said.

Blind-spot detection ranked highest as the most desired features among all audiences– young and old – and propensity to pay for it varied by region, according to IHS Markit Markit. U.S. respondents reported that they would be willing to pay significantly more for the technology than consumers in other regions.

The 2017 Autonomous Driving and Urban Mobility Consumer Analysis reviews responses from more than 5,000 vehicle owners intending to purchase a new vehicle within the next 36 months.

Just 44 percent of all respondents indicated that full autonomy would be a desirable feature on their next car, the lowest rank of all of the technologies included in the subsection of the survey. Interestingly, however, it also ranked as the technology that consumers would be most willing to pay for, according to IHS Markit.

Price points varied by country, with U.S. consumers indicating they would pay the highest price to have the feature in their next new vehicle.

Among consumers surveyed in China, more than 72 percent of respondents said they desire full autonomy as a feature in their next new vehicle, the highest of all the regions surveyed.