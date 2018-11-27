Automotive Aftermarket E-tailing Channel Expected to Grow to $28B by 2020

The Auto Care Association has released a new report showing that the trend of buying aftermarket products online is increasing at a growth rate of three times more than the total aftermarket (excluding tires and accessories), and the auto care industry must adapt and evolve in order to win on the online superhighway. The new report, Disruptive Trends Shaping the Future of the Auto Care Industry: E-Tailing 2018, was created by the association to help the industry take advantage of this growth.

Total e-commerce via public websites and e-procurement via proprietary systems for professionals are valued at more than $50 billion, and will grow much faster than the overall aftermarket through 2020, according to the report. Disruption to traditional brick-and-mortar distribution and the growth of consolidated e-tail channels could bring pricing pressure and transparency, but also bring new opportunities for growth.

The new report provides a comprehensive analysis of DIY and DIFM customer behavior, the implications of the e-tailing penetration in the auto care industry, and strategies to avoid price erosion and disruptions. The report also includes research on:

Emerging trends in the auto care industry

Auto care industry market size, growth and segmentation

Key market trends

Sales per channel

DIY market size, growth, penetration and purchasing decision drivers

DIFM market size, growth, e-tailer vs. retailer value propositions

E-tailing penetration implications, strategies and comparative analysis

Case studies

Additionally, included in the report is a teaser on three additional digital disruptors that are projected to create a transformative $30 billion opportunity in the auto care industry by 2030. These disruptions will be detailed in future reports under the Disruptive Trends Shaping the Future of the Auto Care Industry series.

To learn more or to purchase this publication, visit digital.autocare.org/etailing2018.