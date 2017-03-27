Automotive Body Parts Association Posts Full Schedule for Annual Meeting in Atlanta

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has finalized the full schedule for the 2017 ABPA Annual Meeting & Convention.

The event will take place April 25-28 at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown. The deadline for reserving a hotel room at the ABPA discount rate of $169 per night is April 2.

2017 Annual Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, April 25

9 a.m.: Board of Directors meeting (Woodruff)

5-8 p.m.: Registration opens

6-9 p.m.: Welcoming reception (Rooftop 866)

Wednesday, April 26

7:30 a.m.: Golfers depart (Lobby)

12-5 p.m.: Exhibitors tabletop setup (Ballroom)

6 p.m.: Registration re-opens

6-9 p.m.: Trade show and reception dinner (Ballroom)

Thursday, April 27

7:30 a.m.: Registration re-opens

7:30-9:30 a.m.: Breakfast buffet (Ballroom)

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: First business session with keynote speakers (Ballroom)

9-9:10 a.m.: Kim Hicks, opening comments and anti-trust statement

9:10-9:20 a.m.: Jim Smith, president’s speech

9:20-9:30 a.m.: Ed Salamy, executive director, State of the Association Message

9:30-9:45 a.m.: Kim Hicks, Association Board of Directors departing members, introduction of nominees

9:45-10 a.m.: Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation

10-10:20 a.m.: Ray Colas, legislative and regulatory issues

10:20-11 a.m.: Dave Smith, Caliber Collision

11-11:15 a.m.: Break

11:20-12 p.m.: Jack Gillis, CAPA update

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Awards luncheon

1:30-4:30 p.m.: Educational breakout sessions (Rialto A, Rialto B, Chastain A)

5-5:30 p.m.: ABPA vehicle giveaway with NABC (front of hotel)

6-9 p.m.: Dinner (Ballroom)

9-11 p.m.: Afterparty sponsored by CCC

Friday, April 28