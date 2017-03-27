Body Shop Business
Events/Automotive Body Parts Association
Automotive Body Parts Association Posts Full Schedule for Annual Meeting in Atlanta

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has finalized the full schedule for the 2017 ABPA Annual Meeting & Convention.

The event will take place April 25-28 at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown. The deadline for reserving a hotel room at the ABPA discount rate of $169 per night is April 2.

To register, click here.

2017 Annual Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, April 25

  • 9 a.m.: Board of Directors meeting (Woodruff)
  • 5-8 p.m.: Registration opens
  • 6-9 p.m.: Welcoming reception (Rooftop 866)

Wednesday, April 26

  • 7:30 a.m.: Golfers depart (Lobby)
  • 12-5 p.m.: Exhibitors tabletop setup (Ballroom)
  • 6 p.m.: Registration re-opens
  • 6-9 p.m.: Trade show and reception dinner (Ballroom)

Thursday, April 27

  • 7:30 a.m.: Registration re-opens
  • 7:30-9:30 a.m.: Breakfast buffet (Ballroom)
  • 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: First business session with keynote speakers (Ballroom)
  • 9-9:10 a.m.: Kim Hicks, opening comments and anti-trust statement
  • 9:10-9:20 a.m.: Jim Smith, president’s speech
  • 9:20-9:30 a.m.: Ed Salamy, executive director, State of the Association Message
  • 9:30-9:45 a.m.: Kim Hicks, Association Board of Directors departing members, introduction of nominees
  • 9:45-10 a.m.: Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation
  • 10-10:20 a.m.: Ray Colas, legislative and regulatory issues
  • 10:20-11 a.m.: Dave Smith, Caliber Collision
  • 11-11:15 a.m.: Break
  • 11:20-12 p.m.: Jack Gillis, CAPA update
  • 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Awards luncheon
  • 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Educational breakout sessions (Rialto A, Rialto B, Chastain A)
  • 5-5:30 p.m.: ABPA vehicle giveaway with NABC (front of hotel)
  • 6-9 p.m.: Dinner (Ballroom)
  • 9-11 p.m.: Afterparty sponsored by CCC

Friday, April 28

  • 7:30-9 a.m.: Breakfast (Ballroom)
  • 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Second business session (Ballroom)
  • 9-9:30 a.m.: Bob Frayer, NSF
  • 9:30-9:40 a.m.: Jim Smith, ABPA lawsuit update
  • 9:40-10 a.m.: Gerry Poirier, Farmers Insurance
  • 10-11 a.m.: Brad Mewes, Supplement, Consolidation in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Open Mic for members to address the general audience and Board of Directors
  • 12 p.m.: Adjournment
