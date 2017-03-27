Automotive Body Parts Association Posts Full Schedule for Annual Meeting in Atlanta
The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has finalized the full schedule for the 2017 ABPA Annual Meeting & Convention.
The event will take place April 25-28 at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown. The deadline for reserving a hotel room at the ABPA discount rate of $169 per night is April 2.
2017 Annual Meeting Schedule
Tuesday, April 25
- 9 a.m.: Board of Directors meeting (Woodruff)
- 5-8 p.m.: Registration opens
- 6-9 p.m.: Welcoming reception (Rooftop 866)
Wednesday, April 26
- 7:30 a.m.: Golfers depart (Lobby)
- 12-5 p.m.: Exhibitors tabletop setup (Ballroom)
- 6 p.m.: Registration re-opens
- 6-9 p.m.: Trade show and reception dinner (Ballroom)
Thursday, April 27
- 7:30 a.m.: Registration re-opens
- 7:30-9:30 a.m.: Breakfast buffet (Ballroom)
- 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: First business session with keynote speakers (Ballroom)
- 9-9:10 a.m.: Kim Hicks, opening comments and anti-trust statement
- 9:10-9:20 a.m.: Jim Smith, president’s speech
- 9:20-9:30 a.m.: Ed Salamy, executive director, State of the Association Message
- 9:30-9:45 a.m.: Kim Hicks, Association Board of Directors departing members, introduction of nominees
- 9:45-10 a.m.: Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation
- 10-10:20 a.m.: Ray Colas, legislative and regulatory issues
- 10:20-11 a.m.: Dave Smith, Caliber Collision
- 11-11:15 a.m.: Break
- 11:20-12 p.m.: Jack Gillis, CAPA update
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Awards luncheon
- 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Educational breakout sessions (Rialto A, Rialto B, Chastain A)
- 5-5:30 p.m.: ABPA vehicle giveaway with NABC (front of hotel)
- 6-9 p.m.: Dinner (Ballroom)
- 9-11 p.m.: Afterparty sponsored by CCC
Friday, April 28
- 7:30-9 a.m.: Breakfast (Ballroom)
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Second business session (Ballroom)
- 9-9:30 a.m.: Bob Frayer, NSF
- 9:30-9:40 a.m.: Jim Smith, ABPA lawsuit update
- 9:40-10 a.m.: Gerry Poirier, Farmers Insurance
- 10-11 a.m.: Brad Mewes, Supplement, Consolidation in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Open Mic for members to address the general audience and Board of Directors
- 12 p.m.: Adjournment