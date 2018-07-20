Automotive Body Parts Association Voices Opposition to GM Position Statement on Aftermarket Bumper Covers

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced that it opposes a recent position statement by GM stating that they do not approve of the use of aftermarket, reconditioned or salvage bumper covers/fascias on GM vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

“The ABPA takes exception to the position that plastic bumper fascias produced by the aftermarket crash parts industry create a safety issue when an ADAS assistance system is involved,” said Ed Salamy, executive director of ABPA. “The ABPA notes that these types of position statements by GM and other OEMs are self-serving in requiring only their OEM parts be used. By mixing repair procedures for a safe repair with self-serving restrictions on competing part types, the OEMs are leaving insurance companies, collision repairers and consumers to discern what is truly a safe repair procedure and what is self-serving.”

The ABPA says it stands behind the quality systems in place within the manufacturers and distributors in the automotive body parts industry, which they claim mirror the OEM quality control systems. According to the ABPA, these quality control systems include ISO certification. In many cases, the ABPA says, aftermarket bumper fascias go a step further to include certification that they are equal to the OEM service part in form, fit, function and safety by one and sometimes two ANSI-accredited organizations, CAPA and NSF.

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) was established in 1987 to set up and oversee a testing program to assure the suitability and quality of automotive replacement parts. To date, CAPA has introduced more than 95 million certified parts into the marketplace.

NSF, established in 1944, tests and certifies parts to ensure they meet rigid quality, safety and performance standards in form, fit and function. According to the ABPA, this means the part is equivalent in quality and performance to the original part it is replacing.

“In addition to supplying quality parts to the industry, many ABPA members offer superior warranties on their products that exceed the car companies’ warranties,” said Salamy. “The ABPA would also like to stress that having a healthy aftermarket ensures competition and helps protect the wallets of American consumers.”