Automotive Management Institute Announces 2018-2019 Board of Trustees

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) held its 2018 Annual Board of Trustees Meeting on May 4 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Fla.

AMi’s 2018-2019 board of trustees began their terms at the close of the business meeting.

  • Sheri Hamilton (ASA– Midwest, Kansas City) was re-elected as chair.
  • Darrell Amberson (LaMettry’s Collision, Minneapolis) was re-elected as vice chair.
  • Rex Dunn (Gerber Collision & Glass, Cortland, Ohio) was elected as treasurer.
  • Gary Keyes (E&M Motors, Stuart, Fla.) was re-elected as secretary.

Other board members include Scott Brown (Diagnostic Network, Claremont, Calif.); Bill Haas (Haas Performance Consulting, Tyler, Texas); Donny Seyfer (Seyfer Automotive, Wheat Ridge, Colo.); and Dan Risley (president, Automotive Service Association, North Richland Hills, Texas).

“I look forward to working with this group of trustees, who represent such a diverse range of industry experience and backgrounds,” AMI President Jeff Peevy said. “This will be important as we continue our work to ensure Automotive Management Institute’s future success.”

