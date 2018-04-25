Automotive Paint and Coatings Distributor FinishMaster celebrates 50th Anniversary

With roots firmly planted in providing exceptional customer service, FinishMaster, a wholly owned subsidiary of Uni-Select, is celebrating its 50th year in business.

On April 25, 1968, in Grand Rapids, Mich., founder Jim White completed FinishMaster’s first transaction with the aspiration of delivering automotive aftermarket products to collision repair shops.

Over the past 50 years, FinishMaster has expanded from a single outlet to a team of more than 1,800 associates with more than 210 branches, becoming the leading national independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories, according to the company.

“The core values Jim embodied from the very beginning have stood the test of time and still guide us forward today. We continue to put our customers first and embrace change with the market,” said Steve Arndt, president and chief operating officer of FinishMaster. “As we reach the milestone of our 50th year, I can confidently say Jim and the FinishMaster family have succeeded in the paint business. We are grateful to our team, customers, and manufacturer partners for their support of our growth.”

In celebration of the anniversary, FinishMaster has donated $50,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation. The contribution provides support for CREF and its mission to improve high school and college collision programs by training and connecting students interested in entering the industry.

“Uni-Select is celebrating 50 years as is FinishMaster, solid North American leaders. A great combination delivering value to customers in both countries for 50 years,” said Henry Buckley, president and chief executive officer of Uni-Select. “We have now expanded to the U.K. and look forward to serving customers in all these markets for many years to come. Congratulations to FinishMaster.”

To read more about FinishMaster’s history and hear a special message from Jim White, visit the FinishMaster website.