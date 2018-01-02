Body Shop Business
Business/autoflow
ago

Automotive Repair Software Provider Changes Name to ‘autoflow’

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Automotive Repair Software Provider Changes Name to ‘autoflow’

Cleveland Auto Body Shop Involved in Alleged Drug Ring

BumperDoc Announces Purchase of Flagship San Diego Location

FinishMaster Opens New Distribution Center in Grand Prairie, Texas

Nagy’s Collision Centers in Northeast Ohio Celebrates 45th Anniversary in 2018

One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

Consumers Warned About Insurance Steering, DRPs in New Video

Hit-and-Run Driver Asks for Forgiveness – 30 Years Later

Service King Opens Non-Drive Collision Repair Center in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 6: Recalibration After Glass R&I or Replacement

autotext.me, a Dallas-based provider of software designed to automate everyday processes in repair shops, has changed its named to “autoflow,” the company announced.

“autotext.me has outgrown our name,” said Chris Cloutier, founder of autoflow and co-owner of Golden Rule Auto Care in Rowlett, Texas. “We killed it because it no longer symbolizes who we are; we are now autoflow. And now with the release of our new digital work order, shops can further automate their workflow and go paperless in their bays.”

autoflow’s new digital work order enables technicians to clock in and out of jobs, and it provides reporting that captures technician efficiency, according to the company. The tool lets users attach pictures, notes and videos, and send reports to customers via print, text or email.

“autoflow is a cloud-based tool delivering simple, digital solutions for workflow, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control and customer rewards and referrals,” the company explained in a news release. “autoflow integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes that result in improved shop efficiency, customer service and profitability.”

Show Full Article