Automotive Repair Software Provider Changes Name to ‘autoflow’

autotext.me, a Dallas-based provider of software designed to automate everyday processes in repair shops, has changed its named to “autoflow,” the company announced.

“autotext.me has outgrown our name,” said Chris Cloutier, founder of autoflow and co-owner of Golden Rule Auto Care in Rowlett, Texas. “We killed it because it no longer symbolizes who we are; we are now autoflow. And now with the release of our new digital work order, shops can further automate their workflow and go paperless in their bays.”

autoflow’s new digital work order enables technicians to clock in and out of jobs, and it provides reporting that captures technician efficiency, according to the company. The tool lets users attach pictures, notes and videos, and send reports to customers via print, text or email.

“autoflow is a cloud-based tool delivering simple, digital solutions for workflow, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control and customer rewards and referrals,” the company explained in a news release. “autoflow integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes that result in improved shop efficiency, customer service and profitability.”