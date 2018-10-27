Automotive Service Association Announces New Dates, Location for MSO Symposium, Technology Telematics Forum

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced the dates and location for the 8th Annual MSO Symposium and Technology Telematics Forum (TTF).

Next year’s events will coincide with the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in Indianapolis, Ind., July 24-25, 2019. The two events were originally scheduled to take place during NACE Automechanika in 2019.

Due to pending changes surrounding the trade show, ASA’s Board of Directors elected to move the event this year to coincide with CIC.

ASA will be working closely with Messe Frankfurt, the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organization, based in Frankfurt, Germany, regarding the future direction of NACE Automechanika. Announcements will be made in the near future regarding 2019, 2020 and beyond.

“We are looking forward to the continued growth and success of both programs,” said ASA Chairman Roy Schnepper, AAM. “The MSO Symposium has evolved into the marquee event of the year where the most influential people in the industry gather. We appreciate the support we receive from all the industry stakeholders, including insurers and OEMs.”

Bob Wills, AAM, ASA’s chairman-elect, said ASA understands that there are many questions surrounding the future of the NACE Automechanika trade show.

“We are working very closely with our partners at Messe Frankfurt to make decisions as quickly as possible,” said Wills. “We will make those details available as soon as possible. We recognize the needs and value derived from a trade show have shifted, and we are devising a plan that best addresses those changing needs for our members and the industry as a whole.”

For more information on ASA, visit ASAshop.org.