Automotive Service Association Hosts Collision Trade Briefing on OEM Repair Procedures

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) recently hosted a webinar for the collision trade press on OEM repair procedures. The event was a follow-up to a news conference held last summer in Atlanta by the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and ASA . During the summer event, the organizations announced a joint effort in 2019 to encourage states to approve legislation aimed at protecting consumers and shop owners.

Participants in Tuesday’s briefing included:

Wayne Weikel, senior director of state government affairs, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

Jake Rodenroth, director of industry relations, asTech

Darrell Amberson, ASA immediate past chairman and president of operations, LaMettry’s Collision

ASA Washington, D.C. Representative Bob Redding served as moderator. Panelists answered questions provided by collision industry journalists.

Redding discussed state-related legislation in 2018, including bills in Rhode Island, Indiana and Illinois.

During the event, Amberson noted the importance of using OEM repair procedures for both the repair shop and the consumer.

Rodenroth offered a detailed presentation of the complexity of today’s automotive technology and the necessity of pre- and post-repair scanning.

Weikel, with the Alliance, identified states where the coalition will pursue OEM repair procedure legislation in 2019. In response to a question from the press, Weikel said draft legislation would be available soon.